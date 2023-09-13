Apple failed to impress with its iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max battery life estimates

After watching Apple’s Wonderlust event, it’s clear that Apple confirmed most of the leaks and rumors while still delivering a few surprises. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max did not get the significant battery boost I was expecting.

Apple is still claiming the two iPhone models will feature all-day battery life, despite the new A17 Pro processor and the extra internal space made possible by a thicker titanium chassis. What we’re getting instead are similar battery estimates to the iPhone 14 Pro models. The same goes for the base iPhone 15 variants.

I’m surprised that the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max battery life estimates are identical to those of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

With all the talk about efficiency during the iPhone 15 Pro segment, I anticipated battery life boosts for the two larger models. Yes, the A17 Pro chip is more powerful than anything Apple has made for a phone to date. It’s faster than any other chip, and its cores are more efficient and speedier than the competition. Also, the System-on-Chip offers more efficient console-grade gaming, which is an amazing feature for a device that fits in your pocket.

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max battery life estimates

Also, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are 0.4 mm thicker than their predecessors, just as the rumors said. That means the iPhone’s internal volume grew, so Apple likely placed a larger battery pack inside.

Yet, we’re not getting better battery life estimates.

Like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Pro Max gets up to 29 hours of video playback, up to 25 hours of streamed video playback, and up to 95 hours of audio playback.

iPhone 15 Pro Max battery life estimate vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max. Image source: Apple Inc.

The iPhone 15 Pro’s battery life estimates are at 23, 20, and 75 hours for the same categories. And they match the iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro battery life estimate vs. iPhone 14 Pro. Image source: Apple Inc.

Similarly, the iPhone 15 lasts just as long as the iPhone 14: up to 20, 16, and 80 hours on a single charge.

iPhone 15 battery life estimate vs. iPhone 14. Image source: Apple Inc.

Finally, the iPhone 15 Plus matches the previous Plus model with up to 26, 20, and 100 hours of action. That 100 hours of audio playback estimate exceeds the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 95 hours, suggesting the new Plus might be the phone to beat when it comes to battery life this year.

iPhone 15 Plus battery life estimate vs. iPhone 14 Plus. Image source: Apple Inc.

What about iPhone 15 Pro battery charging speed?

As you can see in the images above, Apple hasn’t officially increased the charging speed of iPhone 15 handsets. Apple offers the same default 20W charging speed for the new handsets, matching the previous generations. I’ll point out that all iPhone 14 and 13 models can recharge at almost 30W with higher chargers.

Finally, MagSafe charging speeds have not changed either.

Apple’s iPhone 15 series is no longer a rumor, and I’m surprised the iPhone 15 Pro battery life isn’t any better than its predecessors.