Apple cancels plans to launch 27-inch display with miniLED and ProMotion

Apple might not expand its monitor offerings anymore. According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple has scrapped its plans to release a 27-inch monitor with miniLED and ProMotion technology. Although it was unclear whether this was the second generation of the Pro Display XDR, these two rumored functions were already better than what the first iteration of the Pro Display XDR delivered.

Young published this information on Twitter for his subscribed followers. He says that “some panels” for the display were shipped last year, but the company has now “killed off” the display. He wrote:

“Although some panels were shipped last year, Apple killed off the 27″ miniLED display, at least for now.”

This 27-inch display with miniLED and ProMotion was expected to launch by the summer of 2022, then pushed back for an October 2022 release. Lastly, Ross Young said Apple was planning to unveil this product in the first quarter of 2023, but now it seems the company has decided not to move forward with this product.

Interestingly enough, a few months ago, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple was working on the successor of the 2019 Pro Display XDR, but also several new external monitors:

Apple is working on multiple new external monitors as well, including an update to the Pro Display XDR that was launched alongside the Intel Mac Pro in 2019.

According to him, those new monitors would include Apple silicon, which “helps the screens rely less on resources from the attached computer.”

That said, it’s unclear if Apple scrapped all these new monitors, if the company is still working on a new iteration of the Pro Display XDR – as we are yet to see the upcoming Apple silicon Mac Pro – or if it will continue with the only two options by the company: the 2019 Pro Display XDR and the 2022 Studio Display.

BGR will report back once we learn more about Apple’s plans.