2 reasons to get regular AirPods instead of AirPods 3 or Pro

Apple’s entry-level AirPods are often referred to as AirPods 2, and they feature the exact same design as the original AirPods model. They don’t have some key features from other AirPods models, such as active noise cancelling. In fact, Apple’s AirPods 2 don’t even have sound isolation since the ear tips are plastic instead of silicone. But there are still a couple of excellent reasons to buy Apple’s cheap AirPods instead of AirPods Pro.

First, sound isolation and silicone ear tips aren’t always good things. If you often walk or ride a bike in a city, for example, you might want to let ambient sound in so that you’re aware of what’s happening around you. And second, AirPods are on sale right now for just $89, matching the lowest price ever. That’s $110 less than AirPods Pro, even while they’re currently on sale with a $50 discount.

As you can see in our guide on the best AirPods deals, there are plenty of discounts right now on different AirPods models. But if you want to spend as little as possible, you’ll want to check out Amazon’s current sale on entry-level AirPods.

These are Apple’s second-generation AirPods, of course. Compared to the original entry-level model, they have the newer H1 chipset instead of Apple’s original W1 chip. They also feature slightly better battery life and Hey Siri support. And what’s more, they’re actually cheaper than the original AirPods. Apple’s first-gen model was $159, but second-generation AirPods are only $129.

That’s already a fair price for true wireless earbuds that sound great and have special integrations with iPhones and iPads. Right now, however, they’re on sale for just $89. This sale matches the lowest price ever.

Of note, I wouldn’t be surprised to see AirPods sell out at some point in the next few days.

If and when they do sell out, there are some other AirPods deals to check out. Unfortunately, however, none of Apple’s other models feature the same two benefits I mentioned above.

All of Apple’s other AirPods have silicone ear tips that isolate sound, so you won’t hear much of what’s going on around you unless you enable Transparency mode on Apple’s AirPods Pro. And of course, all of Apple’s other AirPods models are far more expensive than AirPods 2.

First, Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199 today. Or, if you want to spend a bit less, you can pick up AirPods 3 for $149. Those are both excellent deals.

Last but certainly not least, AirPods Max are down to $479. That’s still a lot more than rival noise cancelling headphones from the likes of Bose and Sony, but it’s a $70 discount compared to the full retail price.

