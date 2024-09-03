Android 15 is coming soon to the Pixel 9, but you can Circle to Search music right now

Google did things differently this year, releasing the Pixel 9 series several weeks before Android 15 was ready. That means early adopters will have Android 14 on their new Pixel phones out of the box, an unusual choice for Google, considering that the Pixel phones are the vessels that showcase Google’s next version of Android.

However, Google wanted to showcase something else this year. It wanted the world to see all the Gemini AI features you can use on the Pixel 9 right now, weeks before the iPhone 16 release and months before the arrival of Apple Intelligence.

That said, Android 15 is still a priority for Google. The next-gen operating system is coming to AOSP on Tuesday. That’s a step in the right direction, signaling that the Pixel phones will soon get Android 15, including the Pixel 9.

On top of that, Google announced several new additions to Android you can use right now. The list includes new music recognition capabilities for Google’s much-talked-about AI feature called Circle to Search.

Android 15 release

Google announced that Android 15 will be available at the AOSP starting Tuesday. That’s good news for anyone looking to tinker with the final version of Android 15, whether it’s developers or Android enthusiasts who can use the Android 15 AOSP files to flash their devices.

The public Android 15 release for Pixel phones will happen “in the coming weeks,” though Google hasn’t committed to a release date. We could be looking at a September or October launch for Android 15.

Android 15 will be all about AI features this year. Image source: Google Inc.

Google also named various other Android vendors that will bring Android 15 to their devices in the coming months. The list includes Samsung, Honor, Iqoo, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi. It’s unclear how soon these OEMs will deploy Android 15.

5 new Android features

Separately, Google also unveiled five new features for Android, including new AI tricks.

For example, Android’s screen reader is now getting Gemini support to improve accessibility for people who are blind or suffer from vision issues. Talkback will use Gemini models on supported devices to describe digital images in more detail. The feature will work with images found online as well as pictures in the camera app, text messages, and social media.

Circle to Search, a popular AI feature that has gotten plenty of attention, can now recognize music. That’s certainly a great feature to have on hand, as it’ll let you identify music that’s playing near you or on social media. Just perform the Circle to Search gesture but press the new music button to make the AI detect the track name and artist playing the song.

Circle to Search lets you identify music. Image source: Google

Moreover, if you like listening to web articles and blogs, you can do so right now via the Chrome app. The new read-aloud feature lets you turn any text page into sound. When listening to pages, you can set the speed, language, and voice type.

A key Android app, Google Maps, also got an update that Wear OS watch users will appreciate. You’ll be able to use Google Maps offline on your smartwatch. You only have to download a map for your region on your phone, and it’ll be available on the Wear OS device.

Google also added two new shortcuts to Google Maps on WearOS. You can search for your destination via voice or view your surroundings by tapping on the watch face.

Your Android phone will warn you if an earthquake is happening in your region. Image source: Google

Google also brought its Android Earthquake Alerts Systems to all US states and six territories. Hopefully, you’ll never have to use the feature, but it could provide life-saving information seconds before an earthquake starts. It might be enough to take cover and wait for the whole thing to be done.

Last but not least, some good news: you won’t have to wait for Android 15 to be ready for your handset. These five new Android features are rolling out immediately.