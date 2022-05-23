AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs will ditch AM4 and support 5GHz clock rates

It looks like AMD’s Ryzen 7000 clock rates will break the 5GHz barrier. AMD has been teasing the next generation of its processors for a bit now. But, it looks like the company is finally ready to cut ties with AM4 motherboards. The upcoming CPUs will require new motherboards, and AMD says they’ll offer boost clock rates above the 5GHz mark.

AMD already teased the performance of its top-end Ryzen 7000 mobile chips. Now, though, the company has fully revealed how its next processors will work. The new CPUs will say goodbye to Zen 3 architecture. Instead, they’ll be the first chips based on a 5nm process. This upgrade comes with several perks, including higher clock rates for Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

AMD showcased the higher Ryzen 7000 clock rates during its Computex presentation this week. The company showed off a new 7000 CPU rocking Ghostwire: Tokyo. During the presentation, the processor ran at a 5.5GHz clock speed. Now, it is worth noting that this higher-end speed is with the CPU’s turbo boost turned on.

However, this isn’t uncommon. Turbo boost always allows a computer to kick up its processing speed. And, Intel’s highest clock rates are accomplished through turbo-boosting, too. Of course, having a high clock rate doesn’t necessarily make or break a processor. Instead, it’s all about the efficiency the processor is able to offer.

Power consumption and single-threaded performance

On top of offering high Ryzen 7000 clock rates, the next generation of AMD processors will supposedly offer “greater than 15 percent” faster single-threaded performance than Zen 3. Single-thread performance has long been the most important metric to pay attention to, especially for apps and games.

Of course, we’ll need to wait for benchmarks and real-world performance tests to see just how much that 15 percent shows itself. On top of higher Ryzen 7000 clock rates, the new CPUs will also come with possible higher power consumption maximums.

New motherboards that support AM5, the new layout for AMD boards, will provide up to 170W of power to their CPU chips. Previous Ryzen releases provided up to 142W of power support based on reviews. Additionally, all AM5 motherboards are bringing some important changes to the table, too.

Chief among these is a guaranteed PCIe 5.0 NVMe storage slot, which will come standard on every AM5 motherboard. Support for PCIe Gen 5 graphics isn’t guaranteed, though, so that will all depend on the type of motherboard that you purchase. All around, though, the Ryzen 7000, with its higher clock rates and improvements looks to be a solid upgrade for AMD.

Ultimately, though, we’ll need to wait until the fall to see just how much that upgrade means to gamers and everyday users.