AMD teases Ryzen 7000 CPUs for ‘extreme gaming laptops’

Now that its Q1 2022 financial results are public, AMD has teased its Ryzen 7000 CPUs. The new Zen 4 series processors will be the new “Dragon Range” series for laptops. AMD says that the CPUs will deliver the “highest core, thread and cache ever for a mobile gaming CPU.” It’s a bold claim, and one that we’ll need to wait at least another year to verify.

Well there we go, @AMD Dragon Range replaces the HX market, DDR5. Phoenix in the more traditional H market, LPDDR5 only. Process node not mentioned. Graphics not mentioned. $AMD pic.twitter.com/4BCYQSMe1z — 𝐷𝑟. 𝐼𝑎𝑛 𝐶𝑢𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑠 (@IanCutress) May 3, 2022

Former Anandtech editor Dr. Ian Cutress shared a slide with more information on the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs. According to the slide, the Dragon Range processors will replace the HX market. AMD also says that the new CPUs will be the “fastest creator and productivity performance ever mobile PCs.”

Again, these claims are all very bold. With plenty of other companies working on their next-gen CPUs, it will be interesting to see where AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPUs fall in the grand scheme. Of course, saying that it’s going to be the best performing and actually proving it are two different things. And, as such, it’s going to be difficult to see the full potential of these CPUs until we get proper benchmarks and live testing.

Of course, that’s going to be a while. AMD might have teased the new Ryzen 7000 CPUs, but it isn’t close to releasing them yet. The Dragon Range is expected to release sometime in 2023. This means you’ll need to way a good few months before getting your hands on one. Still, the possibility of how good these might be is intriguing.

Other announcements

On top of debuting the Dragon Range Ryzen 7000 CPUs, AMD also teased another subset of CPUs called Phoenix. Phoenix is designed more for thinner and lighter gaming laptops. As such, it won’t offer the same level of performance as the Dragon Range CPUs. Still, it will hopefully be a nice upgrade for those who want a thinner gaming machine.

With the Dragon Range Ryzen 7000 CPUs set to arrive in 2023, AMD fans have a bit of a wait ahead. Still, there’s at least a little information there that we can dig into while we wait. For starters, we already know that the new CPUs will feature a >55 watt TDP designed for laptops that are thicker than 20mm.

The new CPUs will also feature PCIe 5 architecture and support for DDR5 and LPDDR5 RAM. AMD did note that the higher TDP on the Ryzen 7000 CPUs won’t stop them from being more efficient than other laptops in the competition. AMD will also launch the 7000 series for desktops later this year, which may give us a good indication of what we’re looking at when they come to laptops in 2023.