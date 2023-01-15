AirPods Max 2: Here are the most requested features

Apple’s next-gen premium headphones, the AirPods Max 2, are rumored for a 2024-2025 release. While the AirPods Max were praised at launch, there are several missing features that customers are looking forward to in a second generation.

Lossless capabilities

One of the most disappointing things about AirPods Max is the lack of Lossless audio support. With their premium price, there was a lot of controversy in 2020 about whether these headphones could stream in Lossless quality with a wired connection. The answer was no.

But now, with Apple developing a new H2 chip for the AirPods Pro 2 and adding Bluetooth 5.3 support, this means that not only could the company introduce some form of Lossless streaming over the air if it adopts a new codec standard, but it could also revise the current Lightning-to-Lightning cable to offer a proper wired Lossless solution.

New carrying/charging case

The current generation of AirPods Max’s Smart Case is also a problem for many users. It struggles to actually protect the headphones, and there were also reports about the charging case not keeping the battery topped up as it should.

Apple had to update this product’s firmware so it would enter an ultra-low-power mode to save battery when the user wasn’t actively using the AirPods Max.

For the AirPods Max 2, Apple could offer a case to protect the entire device. In addition, a power button could be a wise choice to give users the ability to completely turn off the headphones when they aren’t in use.

More colors for AirPods Max 2

The current generation of AirPods Max were rumored to receive a color update in late 2021, but that never ended up happening. With the same options since the end of 2020, it would be a great addition if the next generation has new color options, including some that won’t fade. Many users report their white AirPods Max turned yellow over time.

That said, Apple could offer more customization options with new ear cushions and new smart case colors as well, at the very least.

Proper Find My capabilities, Transparency Mode, and more

AirPods Max 2 could steal other features from the AirPods Pro 2, including a U1 chip to help users quickly locate the pricey headphones, an upgrade to Ambient Mode, and even MagSafe support for charging.

With the second-generation AirPods Pro, Apple improved the Active Noise Cancelling while also introducing a new Transparency Mode, which makes surrounding noise clear without sounding too loud. In addition, you can charge the AirPods Pro 2 on a MagSafe connector as well as with the Apple Watch charger. If the AirPods Max 2 adds new charging options, apart from the likely USB-C port, this could be very handy to users.