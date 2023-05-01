AI created a new Star Wars movie in the style of Wes Anderson and I wish it was real

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There’s been a lot to check out in the world of generative AI recently. Swag Pope and former President Donald Trump getting arrested come to mind immediately. But this next one takes things to a level of creativity I personally haven’t experienced yet.

Curious Refuge, which markets itself as the “world’s best place to learn about course creation,” created a trailer for a new Star Wars movie called The Galactic Menagerie. Even more impressive, the group used AI to create the trailer and, best of all, did so in the style of Wes Anderson.

Wes Anderson, who is best known for The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Rushmore, certainly has a unique style of filmmaking. Curious Refuge, using AI, has recreated that style in the Star Wars universe to a level of perfection even Wes is likely to be proud of.

Check out the trailer for The Galactic Menagerie below and — remember — this was all created with artificial intelligence:

We made a #StarWars trailer in the style of #wesanderson hope you guys enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/DP5rBxmTOI — Curious Refuge (@CuriousRefuge) April 29, 2023

This isn’t the first time that someone re-imagined a beloved film franchise in the style of Wes Anderson using AI. Someone also used artificial intelligence to reimagine Harry Potter in the style of the director. Granted, this one is just a series of images and contains no narration but, despite that, it is still really cool and spot on to what you would expect from Anderson:

AI generates Harry Potter (directed by Wes Anderson) pic.twitter.com/YteL5qf9Qb — Acknowledge A.I (@acknowledgeai) April 25, 2023

While we may need AI to see a new creation from Wes Anderson right now, the director is actually about to release his next film very soon. Focus Features dropped the official trailer for Asteroid City, the upcoming comedy film by Wes Anderson, at the end of March. The film, which will premiere in theaters on June 16th, features a ton of stars like Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Hanks.