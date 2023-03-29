Wes Anderson goes full Wes Anderson in the Asteroid City trailer

Wes Anderson is going full Wes in the official trailer for Asteroid City.

Today, Focus Features dropped the official trailer for Asteroid City, the upcoming comedy film from Wes Anderson, best known for The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Rushmore. The film, which will premiere in theaters on June 16th, features a ton of stars like Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Hanks.

The cast also features Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum.

Check out the official trailer for Asteroid City below:

What is Asteroid City about?

Wes Anderson is known for keeping a lot of the details of his films under wraps, and Asteroid City is no different. With the little we understand from the synopsis, the film will tell the story of a group of people who experience “world-changing events” in a fictional desert town in the 1950s:

The movie takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

I’ve personally loved all of Wes Anderson’s films. They have an incredibly unique style, and after watching the trailer, I watched it five more times. It also made me want to go back through and watch his other films, especially The Grand Budapest Hotel. Ralph Fiennes was incredible in that film.

Asteroid City will premiere in theaters on June 16, 2023. If you want to ensure you can enjoy it in the best quality possible when it eventually hits streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.