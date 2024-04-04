A regulatory database might have spoiled OLED iPad Pro’s imminent launch

The OLED iPad Pro is expected to launch in early May. While we still have about a month until the official announcement, 91mobiles has found references to a new iPad model number on India’s regulatory database.

The publication has found the following model numbers for iPads on the Bureau of Indian Standards website: A2836 and A2837. While 91mobiles first thought these could be the new iPad Pro and iPad Air versions, X user Aaron noted that A2387 is the battery for the fifth and sixth generations 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

There are reports of new iPads models found in a regulatory database. This report is semi-false



A2387 is: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th-6th generation) Battery



A2386 is new though.



cc @91mobiles — Aaron (@aaronp613) April 4, 2024

At least, A2386 could be the new battery for the rumored 13-inch OLED iPad Pro model. The new tablet is expected to feature several changes, and its battery (or model number) being spotted on a regulatory database shows Apple is almost ready to unveil it.

Here’s what to expect from the OLED iPad Pro

We’ve been covering rumors about the OLED iPad Pro for over a year, so much has been discussed about this upcoming release. For example, one of the main changes is the addition of an OLED display for the 11-inch and 13-inch models. With that, Apple is ditching LCD and miniLED technologies.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

We also expect Apple to change the front-facing camera to a landscape orientation, improving FaceTime calls. A few other design changes could be in the works, and even MagSafe support, like the iPhone or the Mac, could also be available.

The OLED iPad Pro might feature the M3 processor, a better battery life, camera improvement, and new accessories, with a Magic Keyboard that will make it look more like a MacBook and a new Apple Pencil with squeeze gestures, Find My capabilities, and, perhaps, interchangeable tips.

Below are the latest rumors about the iPad Pro launching in the next few weeks and everything we know about it.