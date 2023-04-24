5 ChatGPT tricks you had no idea you could do with the chatbot

You’ve likely seen all the impressive tasks ChatGPT can accomplish, from drafting emails and resumes to writing code and even inventing a new language. But as we wait for AI to make us all obsolete, we might as well enjoy our remaining time in control of the chatbots. One way to do so is by experimenting with all of the fun tricks ChatGPT can perform.

ChatGPT tricks you need to try

As intelligent and powerful as ChatGPT is, you can also treat it as a toy. Here are some of the best ChatGPT tricks we’ve discovered so far that might not change your life, but will definitely keep you entertained during an especially slow day at work:

1. Play games with ChatGPT

If you’re desperate to play a game with someone but can’t actually find a human to play with, ChatGPT is more than capable of standing in. There are a bunch of games that you can play with ChatGPT, including Tic-Tac-Toe, Hangman, and Mad Libs. Just ask ChatGPT to play any of those games, and it will generate the game board and explain the rules.

2. Get your daily horoscope

If you ask ChatGPT to give you your horoscope, it will ask for your zodiac sign and then share your horoscope for that day. Here’s mine for the day I wrote this piece:

Here’s your horoscope for today (April 24th, 2023): You may feel like you’re in a bit of a rut lately, Scorpio, but today is a good day to break free from any limiting patterns or beliefs that have been holding you back. Your intuition is strong, so pay attention to any gut feelings or hunches that you have today. You may also find yourself drawn to spiritual or metaphysical pursuits, so consider exploring those interests further. Remember to take care of yourself today, both physically and emotionally. Taking a break from your routine and doing something that brings you joy can be particularly beneficial.

Will do, ChatGPT!

3. Write a song with accompanying chords

Not only will ChatGPT write a song for you about any topic you can dream up, but it will also share the accompanying chords so you can play the song on an instrument. Don’t expect the next chart-topping hit, but you’ll probably get a kick out of ChatGPT’s creations.

4. Write a poem

Along the same lines, ChatGPT can also write a poem about the topic of your choosing. I was honestly far more impressed by the AI’s poem-writing prowess than I was by its musical talent. If you want to generate a poem about something, just ask ChatGPT to write a poem and plug in any keywords that it should include in the resulting copy.

5. Create a meme

ChatGPT isn’t capable of generating images or videos (yet), but if you provide the chatbot with a link to an image and ask for a funny caption, ChatGPT can help you create your own memes. You’ll just have to do most of the work yourself.

These are just some of the tricks ChatGPT can do, but if you play around with the chatbot, we’re sure that there are plenty of other surprising abilities to discover.