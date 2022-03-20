4 things you need to do on your new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you’ve picked up a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, then you’re already equipped with one of the best Android phones on the market right now. But what if I said you could make it even better? Here are four handy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra tips to help you get even more out of your new phone.

Image source: Samsung

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a great phone, despite some throttling problems, and it’s the biggest phone that Samsung has to offer right now. But just because it’s good doesn’t mean there aren’t things you can do to make it better.

Newer phones these days have a lot of different features and settings that aren’t enabled by default. When turned on some of those features can make your experience with the phone even better. Wondering if you should buy the Galaxy S22? You can compare the three different models on Samsung’s website to see which one fits you best.

Make unlocking your phone faster

The Samsung Galaxy Ultra 22 tip on our list has to do with the phone’s fingerprint scanner. When you first power up the device, you’ll need to press the power button anytime you want to activate the fingerprint scanner. If you want to bypass this small inconvenience and make unlocking your phone just a little faster, you can toggle the Finger always on setting.

When toggled on, this setting will let you scan your fingerprint even when the screen is off. You’ll still need to line it up perfectly with the under-display scanner. Once you’ve got the hang of it, unlocking your phone will be even more efficient. If you find yourself needing the fingerprint icon to guide you, you can always tap the screen to activate it.

Find your apps easier

The App Drawer can be a great way to navigate the apps you’ve downloaded onto your phone. With that in mind, though, the Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn’t sort the apps by any kind of logic by default. Because of that, it can be difficult to find the apps you’re looking for sometimes. Thankfully, there’s a way to sort them all.

To take advantage of this Galaxy S22 Ultra tip, simply open the App Drawer and press three dots at the top. From here you can select the Sort option, which will let you sort your apps alphabetically. You can also sort them using a custom order, which lets you change where each app is situated in the drawer.

Customize Air Command

Image source: Samsung

One of the best things about the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the S Pen, the Galaxy Note’s best accessory. You can do a lot with the S Pen, like jot down quick notes, draw in your favorite sketchbook app, or even open apps and tools using the Air Command feature.

Air Command essentially lets you use the S Pen without touching the screen on your Galaxy S22 Ultra. Instead, all you need to do is hover over the phone display and click the button on the S Pen. This will bring up a list of tools and options to select.

If you want to add an app or tool to this list, you can simply tap the Add button down at the bottom. Next, select the option you want to add to the list, and boom, you’re ready to go. Making use of this Galaxy S22 Ultra tip is as easy as that.

Reduce spam calls with Call Screening

One of the benefits of mobile phones is that we can keep in contact with family and friends no matter where we are. Sometimes, though, that freedom gets used against us. If you find yourself dealing with a lot of spam calls, you can cut down on the junk by turning on Call Screening.

This Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra tip is really handy because it lets you filter out unwanted calls. To turn it on, simply open your settings, navigate down to the Apps section, and then tap choose default apps. From here you can select Caller ID and spam app, and then select the Phone app to set it up. Presto, now fewer spam calls will make it through.