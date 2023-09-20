1Password launches long-awaited mobile support for Passkeys

After a long beta testing period, 1Password is finally adding mobile support for Passkeys. Users can now create, manage, and sign in with Passkeys on a growing number of sites and apps, with cross-platform access on iOS and all major web browsers on Mac, Windows, and Linux. The company says it’s waiting for the Android 14 rollout to make the cross-platform available for Android users as well.

“Passkeys are the best form of passwordless authentication that balances security and convenience, and 1Password is committed to enabling all businesses and consumers to embrace them,” said Steve Won, chief product officer of 1Password.

Manage and use passkeys via mobile apps and browser extensions : Create, store, and sign in to websites and apps with passkeys, as well as view, edit, move, and delete passkeys.

: Create, store, and sign in to websites and apps with passkeys, as well as view, edit, move, and delete passkeys. Organize passkey credentials: Select which 1Password account and vault to save to, manage, and use passkey credentials from.

Image source: 1Password

Receive passkey alerts : Proactive passkey notifications through 1Password’s Watchtower feature will alert users when websites and apps enable support so they can easily update existing items and upgrade their online security hygiene.

: Proactive passkey notifications through 1Password’s Watchtower feature will alert users when websites and apps enable support so they can easily update existing items and upgrade their online security hygiene. Securely share passkeys : Item sharing through 1Password enables Passkey sharing among colleagues, family, and friends, including those who aren’t 1Password users.

: Item sharing through 1Password enables Passkey sharing among colleagues, family, and friends, including those who aren’t 1Password users. Customize business policy: Business admins can choose their preferred policy for their organization in 1Password’s app usage section on the new policies page.

Later this fall, 1Password is set to deliver the first end-to-end passkey experience across all platforms and devices, allowing customers to unlock their accounts with a passkey.

The company says that passkeys are built to maximize productivity and also have security built in by default. The percentage of users successfully authenticating through passkeys is four times higher than those authenticating with traditional passwords. On average, users also successfully sign in with passkeys two times faster than those signing in with passwords.