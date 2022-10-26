16-inch iPad could be released in late 2023

Another report corroborates the idea that Apple could be readying an iPad bigger than 12.9-inches. According to a “person familiar with the project,” Apple could be readying a 16-inch iPad that “would further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook.”

The report comes from The Information. Here’s what it says about this rumored 16-inch iPad:

The device would further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook, bringing the tablet’s screen size in line with that of Apple’s largest laptop, which also features a 16-inch display. Apple’s biggest iPad currently sports a 12.9-inch screen. A 16-inch iPad would likely be geared toward creative professionals such as graphic artists and designers who prefer a larger screen

The publication is careful enough to say that this product could be released sometime in Q4 of 2023, but plans could change or the project could be scrapped altogether. This is not the first time Apple has been rumored to introduce an iPad with a bigger display.

In the past, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple was developing a larger iPad model with around 14-inch and 16-inch options. Display analyst Ross Young, for example, said Apple is working on a 14.1-inch iPad model with a miniLED display for early 2023. If that’s the case, the only iPad that uses this screen technology is the iPad Pro, meaning Young’s iPad would be a Pro model.

Regarding the 16-inch iPad, it’s not clear what kind of display technology it would feature, meaning Apple could unveil a base model with a large screen or a very niche, expensive professional tablet.

That said, it’s weird whether Apple plans to introduce a larger iPad without taking advantage of it, as most iPad models have quirky unutilized spaces due to the app’s proportions.

Stage Manager and Universal Control could be some ways customers could be tempted to upgrade. However, they still don’t offer the smooth experience that people would expect from a higher-priced product.

BGR will keep reporting on larger than 12.9-inch iPads as we try to get a better picture of what Apple is intending to unveil.

