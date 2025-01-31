Click to Skip Ad
Science News

The ocean is warming 400% faster than it was four decades ago

By
Published Jan 30th, 2025 7:21PM EST
ocean
Image: MARIMA/Adobe

Over the past few decades, rising ocean temperatures have become a major concern for scientists and environmentalists alike. While climate change has long been linked to warmer seas, new research suggests the situation is escalating faster than expected.

A new study has revealed that the surface of our oceans is warming four times faster than in the late 1980s—a trend that could have serious consequences for life on Earth. But the warming of our oceans isn’t just a result of increasing carbon dioxide emissions.

Scientists have also identified several other contributing factors, including the El Niño, a natural climate pattern that temporarily increases ocean temperatures. However, recent spikes in the rising ocean temperatures go beyond the pattern’s expected impact.

Rising ocean temperatures are leading to more ice melting and rising sea levels, among other issues. Image source: PiLensPhoto / Adobe

Additionally, scientists believe the 2022 Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption released massive amounts of water vapor, a potent greenhouse gas that traps heat. This, combined with new shipping regulations introduced in 2020 to reduce air pollution over oceans, has helped cut back particles that previously reflected sunlight and helped keep the surface cooler.

Further, because the sun is currently at the peak of its solar maximum, it is giving off more solar energy that is inevitably becoming trapped within the atmosphere, leading to rising ocean temperatures.

However, even after adding up these factors, scientists say they still don’t fully explain why the oceans are absorbing heat so much faster than before. As ocean temperatures rise, so do the risks to our planet.

The researchers warn that we can expect more Extreme Weather as warmer oceans fuel stronger hurricanes, typhoons, and storms. We can also expect more melting Ice and rising sea levels as rising ocean temperatures accelerate glacier melt, raising sea levels and increasing the risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

Additionally, many species, from coral reefs to fish populations, struggle to survive in warmer waters. Coral bleaching is a direct consequence of rising ocean heat. The good news, though, is scientists believe we can still turn the tide. The UN says we’re failing to control climate change, but with more focus on renewable energy and other things, we may be able to reduce the pace of warming significantly.

