See if you live in one of the 13 US states being invaded by cicadas in 2025

This spring, Brood XIV—also known as Brood 14—will surface across at least 13 eastern US states. These cicadas have spent the last 17 years underground and are expected to appear in the coming weeks as soil temperatures hit the perfect spot. Right now, this 2025 cicada brood is only expected to emerge in 13 US states.

Brood 14 is one of several cicada broods with synchronized life cycles. When they emerge, they arrive in large numbers, make a lot of noise, and disappear again for nearly two decades. While their presence can be loud and sudden, they don’t bite or sting, and they pose no threat to people or pets.

Based on historical data and previous sightings, researchers expect the 2025 US cicada brood to appear in parts of the following states:

New Jersey—They’re likely to appear in Atlantic, Camden, and Ocean counties. Lighter activity is also possible in Bergen, Burlington, Cape May, Mercer, and Monmouth counties according to nj.com.

Pennsylvania—Cicadas are expected in the central, eastern, and southeastern regions.

New York—The 2025 US cicada brood is expected to be seen around the Long Island area.

Massachusetts—Southeastern parts of the state should expect to see some cicadas flying around.

Maryland—More specifically, the western region of the state should see some activity.

Virginia—Western and west-central Virginia may see some activity.

West Virginia—Members of the 2025 US cicada brood may surface in the northern and southern areas of the state.

Ohio—Cicadas are expected to be found in the southern regions of Ohio.

Kentucky—Various regions across the state should expect activity.

Tennessee—Most activity will happen in the north, east, and south-central regions.

Indiana—Central and southern areas of the state may be active with members of Brood 14.

North Carolina—The western counties have historically been active parts of this brood.

Georgia—The far northern region of the state may see some activity.

Of course, activity in these areas is not guaranteed, though based on historical data, you’re likely to see cicadas flying around in these areas within the next few weeks. Luckily, the brood isn’t expected to be nearly as massive or widespread as 2024’s cicada brood.