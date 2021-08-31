Hisense U7G review: High performance is getting cheaper

Hisense has become the budget and midrange TV champion. Over the last few years, it has developed its ULED tech, partnered with both Roku and Google, and ensured that its TVs remain at an affordable price point. A few months ago, we checked out the Hisense U8G, which made a serious case for itself. But you can actually get a very similar viewing experience at a lower price point, thanks to the Hisense U7G.

Of course, the TVs aren’t identical. The U8G offers a higher brightness, better local dimming, and more. It’s pretty much better in every way. But it’s only a little better in every way. Does the Hisense U7G hold its own against its slightly more expensive sibling? Find out in our full Hisense U7G review. note, we’re reviewing the 65-inch model, but it’s also available in 55-inch and 75-inch models.

Hisense U7G design and setup

Hisense TVs generally don’t offer the most modern designs, but they’re more than modern enough. Each new generation of TVs from the company seems to boast slightly thinner bezels and a more premium look — and that’s no different with the Hisense U7G. The TV boasts slim, angular legs, with tiny bezels. At the bottom, there’s a small module that houses the far-field microphones and LED lights to indicate Google Assistant status. It’s all a great look.

The legs on the TV can actually be installed in two different locations — either on the far sides of the TV, or closer to the center. I set the legs up near the center, but the result was that my Polk React Bar only barely fit. If you have a soundbar, going for the further-apart leg installation is probably the way to go. Either way, it’s nice that you have options here.

On the back of the TV is where you’ll get all the inputs and outputs. There are four HDMI ports, two of which support HDMI 2.1, and one of which supports eARC. You’ll also get two USB ports, an optical port, and a headphone jack. It’s pretty much everything you’ll need.

The remote is fairly standard. It’s a black remote with software controls, and quick-access controls for most of the larger streaming services. There’s also a Google Assistant button, which is helpful.

Setting up the TV is very simple, especially for those who have set up an Android TV before. You’ll log into your Google account and follow the on-screen prompts. You’ll also be prompted to pair your remote through Bluetooth in the setup process, which is handy. And, you can also download your preferred streaming apps at this point.

Hisense U7G software and features

The overall software experience on the Hisense U7G was great. Gone are the days when Android TV ran slowly on anything but the highest-end TVs. These days, Android TV is smooth and responsive, even on sub-$1,000 TVs.

For the uninitiated, Android TV is relatively easy to navigate. Towards the top, you’ll find a selection of your streaming apps. Then, you’ll find rows of content from those services under that. It means you can quickly jump into shows and movies that you’ve been watching without having to navigate through the often-terrible app interfaces. I’m looking at you, HBO Max.

As you would expect from an Android-based product, Google Assistant is front-and-center. You can access Assistant on the remote with the dedicated button, and you can simple use the “Hey Google” command. You can even use that command when the TV is off, to control things like smart home products and to find out information from the web. That eliminates the need to have a Google Home or other Assistant-powered speaker in the room.

Of course, the other side of that coin is that you won’t get access to features outside of Google’s ecosystem. More and more TVs support things like HomeKit and AirPlay, but you won’t get that here. You will, however, be able to integrate the TV with Alexa, if you so choose.

Hisense U7G performance

So, how does the Hisense U7G perform? Excellently. Sure, it won’t beat out more expensive options, but it’s easily one of the best-performing TVs in its price range.

First, specs. The TV supports a 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also offers HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, along with a variable refresh rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync. It also has 72 dimming zones, and a brightness of up to 1,000 nits. In other words, it’s a great option for gamers and movie-lovers alike.

Generally, the TV boasts bright, vivid colors and relatively deep black levels, thanks to the local dimming tech on offer. Shows like David Attenborough’s Our Planet are absolutely stunning, and while I was quick to turn off the motion smoothing, achieving an excellent image didn’t require too much tampering.

The TV is able to perform well in SDR as well. The Office still looked great, and the upscaling tech on the TV made 1,080p video look close to 4K-quality. And, the TV offers great peak brightness, even in SDR.

The panel we reviewed wasn’t totally perfect. There was a little blooming, and the panel did have some of that “dirty window” effect, but really only when viewing test images — so most won’t notice it in day-to-day use.

The viewing angles here are fine, but not great. Brightness fades a little at an angle, and colors don’t quite pop as much. This TV is a better fit for setups where you’ll be viewing face-on.

While excellent, the U7G is beaten by Hisense’s own higher-end U8G, which offers more dimming zones and a higher brightness. But if you don’t want to stretch your budget to U8G levels, then the U7G offers an excellent image overall.

Hisense U7G audio

The audio quality on offer by the Hisense U7G isn’t bad. As is usually the case with TVs in this price range, if you can afford to get a soundbar, you should do so. Even an inexpensive soundbar will seriously improve on your audio experience.

In a pinch, however, audio is fine here. You won’t get a whole lot of bass and high-end extension, but it does seem as though the audio quality on offer by some of these lower-end TVs is getting better.

Conclusions

There are no surprises here — the Hisense U7G is an excellent TV in its price range. The TV boasts a great image quality, a responsive software experience, and all the features that even avid gamers would want. It is a little pricier than its predecessor, but if you’re looking for an excellent TV in the sub-$900 price range, this is the TV to get.

The competition

If you can afford to spend a little extra, then the Hisense U8G is worth considering, with its higher brightness and increased number of dimming zones. If you can stretch your budget, the Hisense U8G is the TV that you should go for. Otherwise, the U7G is still an excellent option.

Should I buy the Hisense U7G?

Yes. If you don’t want to stretch your budget to get the U8G, the U7G is the TV to get.