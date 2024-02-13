DJI Mic 2 review: Wireless audio for content creators

Mic 2 Rating: 5 Stars The DJI Mic 2 builds on the original with an even better audio quality and some extra features. Is it worth the cost? Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 5 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Strong build

Video creators of all kinds have long relied on the DJI Mic for a simple, professional-sounding audio setup in a compact, wireless, convenient package. It makes sense — the package did away with pesky wires and made for a low-latency, high-quality experience overall. Now, DJI is finally back with a follow-up to the DJI Mic, called the DJI Mic 2.

The Mic 2 doesn’t necessarily reinvent the concept, but it does add a series of new features that make the DJI Mic an even more compelling package. Top of the list is noise canceling technology, along with 32-bit internal recording and an 18-hour battery life.

But while there are hundreds of sub-$50 wired microphones out there that will work perfectly fine with your phone or camera, the DJI Mic 2 comes at $350. Does it do enough to justify that price tag?

DJI Mic 2 design

The overall design of the DJI Mic 2 remains unchanged compared to the previous generation of the device — but there are a few changes, and the fact that the package is mostly the same is a good thing.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The Mic 2 is available in a few different packages. We’re reviewing the $349 kit, which comes with two microphone transmitters, and one wireless receiver. It also comes with a charging case, a leather carrying case, and a number of additional accessories, including pop filters, a charging cable, and an audio cable. Additional microphone transmitters can be purchased for $99 each, if needed.

The package as a whole kind of reminds me of a huge pair of wireless earbuds. That’s because to charge the accessories, all you do is slot them magnetically into the charging case. It’s very simple.

Each transmitter sits at 1.81 x 1.57 x 0.86 inches, with a power button and sync button on the right side, and a record button on the left, next to a USB-C charging port. I love the transparent design of the black model. The receiver has a power button and USB-C port, along with a headphone jack and an audio output, which can connect directly to your camera. On the top of the receiver, there’s also a selection wheel that can be used to control certain aspects of the software.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The charging case is sturdy and relatively large, sitting at 4.57 x 1.63 x 2.35 inches. It can fit in large pockets, however it’s a little heavy to carry around in your pockets consistently. On the front of the case can be found LED lights to indicate charging status, while on the back is the USB-C port for charging.

The DJI Mic 2 looks and feels premium, and should be able to survive the production needs of the vast majority of creators.

DJI Mic 2 usage

Using the DJI Mic 2, for the majority of people, will be very easy. When you open up the case, you’ll see the battery levels of each device. Take a microphone and receiver out, and they’ll automatically connect.

However, you can also use the transmitters independently if you want. You can record directly to the transmitter, and you’ll get 14 hours of recording. Or, you can link the transmitter to a phone or other DJI device through Bluetooth. For the most part, I did use the receiver with a camera though. When used with the receiver, the DJI Mic 2 has a range of a hefty 800 feet, which is very impressive.

DJI Mic 2 audio quality

Of course, the most important thing about the DJI Mic 2 is the audio quality, and the device sounds great. I largely used the device with a Fujifilm X-T3 camera, however I also used the device with an iPhone 15 Pro Max for a more portable setup. When connected to a phone, you can still get stereo recording using both microphones, which is a nice touch.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

In particular, I found the onboard noise cancellation tech to be very impressive. This feature has to be enabled in settings, but in general, it sounded natural and clean — unlike some other noise cancellation tech.

Conclusions

The DJI Mic 2 represents a compelling choice for creators who want a better audio solution in a convenient and easy-to-use package. The device could definitely be described as “prosumer” — that’s to say, if you’re just making fun videos for fun on Instagram, it’s probably a little on the pricey side. However, if you’re a more serious content creator and want something high-quality and portable, the DJI Mic 2 is the way to go.

The competition

The biggest competition to the DJI Mic 2 comes in the form of the Rode Wireless Go II, which does have some advantages. Notably, the Wireless Go II has a longer battery life and supports continuous recording. It’s $50 cheaper, too. That said, the Rode option doesn’t have tech like noise cancellation, and that’s a big differentiator for the DJI.

Should I buy the DJI Mic 2?

Yes. It’s a compelling choice for content creators.