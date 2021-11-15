Yogurt recall issued by FDA: Make sure you don’t have any in your fridge

The FDA earlier this month issued a recall for a brand of yogurt cups because of a mislabeling error. Per a press release, Mango Greek Yogurt cups from Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt contain eggs but don’t list it as an ingredient on the label. This is problematic because people with extreme sensitivity to eggs can, in some instances, experience severe allergic reactions after exposure.

Though many food-based recalls we see involve salmonella contamination or mislabelling errors involving soy, this is the first recall we’ve seen involving eggs in some time.

How to identify the recalled yogurt.

The recall involves 16-ounce cups of Mango Greek Yogurt. The good news is that the yogurt in question wasn’t distributed across the country. Rather, the yogurt was mostly available in the Washington and Oregon areas. They were also available at select retail stores in some states.

The yogurt cups at issue have a UPC code of 8 57290 00612 6 and a Best Before Date of November 28, 2021. The yogurt cups come in clear plastic packaging and have a blue foil seal. It’s worth noting that no other products from the Ellenos brand have a similar mislabeling issue.

The recall came about when an examination of the yogurt cups revealed that some Mango yogurt cups were mistakenly filled with Pumpkin yogurt.

“We learned today of the mislabeling and immediately contacted the FDA, our distributors, and retail partners of the mislabel and to notify of an immediate recall of 16oz Mango,” Ellenos CEO John Tucker said of the recall. “We take the health and safety of our consumers incredibly seriously and wanted to remove mislabeled product from the market as soon as possible.”

What to do if you have the yogurt at issue

If you have the yogurt above, the FDA advises you to throw it away if you have an egg allergy. You can also return it to the point of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with any questions can contact the company at 206-535-7562. The hotline is open from 8 AM through 4 PM from Monday through Friday.