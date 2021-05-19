Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Amazon Deals
    10:02 Deals

    Today’s best deals: $5 Echo Dot, $40 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, $8 wireless charger, $6 Kasa smart plugs, SanDisk microSD cards, more
  2. Best Amazon Deals Today
    08:29 Deals

    Get Prime Day prices now with these 10 Prime-only deals on Amazon
  3. Best Meat Thermometer 2021
    09:31 Deals

    The gadget that helps you cook perfect steak is $33 at Amazon, a new all-time low
  4. Best Memory Foam Mattress
    12:06 Deals

    Amazon has a best-selling memory foam mattress with 70,000 5-star ratings for $107
  5. Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
    14:41 Deals

    Secret Amazon sale on Sony noise cancelling headphones saves you $110
Lifestyle

If you use these contact lenses, throw them out and get your money back

May 19th, 2021 at 4:14 PM
By
Walmart Recall Contact Lenses

Walmart earlier this month issued a recall for a lot of Jonhson & Johnson Acuvue Vita brand contact lenses due to a packaging issue wherein the box itself isn’t fully sealed and, as a result, can cause the lenses to become unsterile. This, in turn, could potentially lead to an infection.

The recall itself only impacts one lot number: B00WWWL. This particular piece of identification can be found both on the box and on the individual contact lens package.

Today's Top Deal This iPhone case is thin and light but extra Tuff - now it's at Amazon's lowest price ever! Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

If your contact lenses are part of the impacted lot, Walmart warns users to stop using them immediately. Impacted users can also call Walmart’s customer service line and they will arrange for the goods to be returned and replaced.

Johnson & Johnson’s full press release on the recall can be viewed below:

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (JJVC, part of the Johnson & Johnson Vision group of companies) is voluntarily recalling one lot of ACUVUE® Vita® Brand Diagnostic Lenses. This action only affects this one lot number B00WWWL. No other JJVC lots are affected by this Action. The ACUVUE® Vita® Brand Contact Lens lot number is displayed in the barcode area on the back of each individual unit carton as well as on the individual contact lens package.

 

This field action is being initiated to voluntarily recall one lot of ACUVUE® Vita® Brand Diagnostic lenses due to the potential for a limited number of individual contact lens packages to have an incomplete packaging seal. The integrity of primary packaging (blister packs) may be compromised for this diagnostic lot of product. This compromise can potentially cause leakage of lens packing solution. There is also a risk that the contact lens and packing solution may become unsterile. Lenses from non-sterile packaging may pose a risk for infection if the lens is inserted into the eye. The chances of this occurring are remote. Importantly, no complaints or adverse events have been reported due to this issue. Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc. (JJVC) has taken corrective measures to help ensure this issue does not recur. ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses not affected by this recall are safe when used as directed and can continue to be used with confidence.

 

Since you have received potentially affected product, please immediately take the following actions:

 

1. Review your inventory and determine if you have ACUVUE® Vita® Brand Diagnostic lenses from the impacted
lot: B00WWWL

 

2. STOP using and remove from your inventory all affected product. Note: You can continue to use all other lots not
affected by this voluntary recall.

 

3. Please pass this notice on to anyone in your organization who needs to be aware of the issue and ensure that
they maintain awareness as necessary.

 

4. Please contact your patients that may have received any of the affected product and ask them to discontinue use
and return to you for replacement.

 

5. Customer Service, at 1-800-843-2020, will arrange for you the return and replacement of any affected product.

 

6. Complete the enclosed Customer Reply Form and return via fax to 904-443-3442 or via email to vpiweb@visus.jnj.com, EVEN IF YOU HAVE NO INVENTORY REMAINING and are affected by this recall. JJVC requires this information for reconciliation purposes with regulatory agencies. The completed Customer Reply Form should be faxed or emailed within 3 business days of receipt of this letter.

If you’re impacted by the recall, you can contact Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Customer Service at 1-800-843-2020 or the store where you purchased the product. The company notes that if you have any eye irritation, pain or redness, or a change in vision after removing the lens, you should contact a doctor immediately.

Tags:

A life long Mac user and Apple enthusiast, Yoni Heisler has been writing about Apple and the tech industry at large for over 6 years. His writing has appeared in Edible Apple, Network World, MacLife, Macworld UK, and most recently, TUAW. When not writing about and analyzing the latest happenings with Apple, Yoni enjoys catching Improv shows in Chicago, playing soccer, and cultivating new TV show addictions, the most recent examples being The Walking Dead and Broad City.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information