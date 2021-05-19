If you use these contact lenses, throw them out and get your money back

Walmart earlier this month issued a recall for a lot of Jonhson & Johnson Acuvue Vita brand contact lenses due to a packaging issue wherein the box itself isn’t fully sealed and, as a result, can cause the lenses to become unsterile. This, in turn, could potentially lead to an infection.

The recall itself only impacts one lot number: B00WWWL. This particular piece of identification can be found both on the box and on the individual contact lens package.

If your contact lenses are part of the impacted lot, Walmart warns users to stop using them immediately. Impacted users can also call Walmart’s customer service line and they will arrange for the goods to be returned and replaced.

Johnson & Johnson’s full press release on the recall can be viewed below:

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (JJVC, part of the Johnson & Johnson Vision group of companies) is voluntarily recalling one lot of ACUVUE® Vita® Brand Diagnostic Lenses. This action only affects this one lot number B00WWWL. No other JJVC lots are affected by this Action. The ACUVUE® Vita® Brand Contact Lens lot number is displayed in the barcode area on the back of each individual unit carton as well as on the individual contact lens package. This field action is being initiated to voluntarily recall one lot of ACUVUE® Vita® Brand Diagnostic lenses due to the potential for a limited number of individual contact lens packages to have an incomplete packaging seal. The integrity of primary packaging (blister packs) may be compromised for this diagnostic lot of product. This compromise can potentially cause leakage of lens packing solution. There is also a risk that the contact lens and packing solution may become unsterile. Lenses from non-sterile packaging may pose a risk for infection if the lens is inserted into the eye. The chances of this occurring are remote. Importantly, no complaints or adverse events have been reported due to this issue. Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc. (JJVC) has taken corrective measures to help ensure this issue does not recur. ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses not affected by this recall are safe when used as directed and can continue to be used with confidence. Since you have received potentially affected product, please immediately take the following actions: 1. Review your inventory and determine if you have ACUVUE® Vita® Brand Diagnostic lenses from the impacted

lot: B00WWWL 2. STOP using and remove from your inventory all affected product. Note: You can continue to use all other lots not

affected by this voluntary recall. 3. Please pass this notice on to anyone in your organization who needs to be aware of the issue and ensure that

they maintain awareness as necessary. 4. Please contact your patients that may have received any of the affected product and ask them to discontinue use

and return to you for replacement. 5. Customer Service, at 1-800-843-2020, will arrange for you the return and replacement of any affected product. 6. Complete the enclosed Customer Reply Form and return via fax to 904-443-3442 or via email to vpiweb@visus.jnj.com, EVEN IF YOU HAVE NO INVENTORY REMAINING and are affected by this recall. JJVC requires this information for reconciliation purposes with regulatory agencies. The completed Customer Reply Form should be faxed or emailed within 3 business days of receipt of this letter.

If you’re impacted by the recall, you can contact Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Customer Service at 1-800-843-2020 or the store where you purchased the product. The company notes that if you have any eye irritation, pain or redness, or a change in vision after removing the lens, you should contact a doctor immediately.