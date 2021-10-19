USDA issues urgent meat recall, so throw it away if you have any

The Food Safety and Inspection Service, which is part of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), recently issued a pork recall for more than 10,000 pounds of pork pellet products from Evans Food Group. The products in question were brought into the US in mid-September. Much of the pork was processed into snacks like pork rind and chicharrones.

As for the reason behind the recall, well, that’s where things get interesting. While most meat-based recalls involve a contamination issue, this one is a bit different. The recall, in this case, stems from the fact that the 10,000 pounds of pork pellets were mistakenly not subject to a thorough inspection upon arriving in the US. So far, no adverse reactions have been reported, but the recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution.

What products are subject to the pork recall

Again, the pork at issue has since been processed into various snacks. A full list of these products can be viewed here. The list includes products from Mac’s brand, Turkey Creek Snacks, Cazo de Oro, Pamana, and pork rind products with 7-11 branding.

A few representative items include:

Mac’s 30z Original Porkskin

Cazo de Oro 80z Hot Porkskin

Mac’s 5oz Jalapeno Porkskin

7-11 Original Fried Pork Rinds

7-11 2.1 oz Chilli Lime Porkskin

Turkey Creek 2oz Chili-Lime chicharrones

Turkey Creek 4oz Dill Pickle Porkskin chicharrones

Because the initial shipment occurred more than a month ago, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is worried that many of the recalled products are already in consumer pantries. Consumers who have these products should not eat them and throw the packages away immediately. The FSIS adds that consumers can also bring these products back to the place of purchase. No information about a potential refund, however, has been provided.

If you have questions about the pork recall, the FSIS advises consumers to call Arturo Gutierrez, Vice President of Research and Development, Evans Food Group Ltd. at 1-800-543-7113. If you have specific questions about food safety, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854.