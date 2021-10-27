Walmart issues urgent recall after 2 people died, so read this now

Naturally, most of the recalls we tend to cover involve food. A recent Walmart recall involving a popular consumer product sold at the store, however, is a bit different.

A few days ago, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall for Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones. The recall stems from the fact that the product may contain dangerous bacteria that can prove to be fatal in some instances.

The spray subject to the Walmart recall

According to the CPSC, Walmart is recalling nearly 4,000 5-ounce bottles of Better Homes and Gardens-branded- Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones. All told, the product was available for purchase in about 55 Walmart stores across the country. It was also available for purchase online. The CPSC adds that it was available for purchase between February 2021 and October 2021. Note that the product has Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy printed on the front of the bottle.

The product numbers subject to the recall reads as follows:

84140411420 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile

84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin

84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender

84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint

84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus

84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla

The dangerous bacteria may be responsible for two deaths

Per the CDC, the bottles above contain the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei. The bacteria can cause melioidosis. Meliodosis is also known as Whitmore’s disease. The symptoms that accompany melioidosis are wide-ranging and can include fever, ulcers, cough, chest pain, fever, headache, respiratory issues, stomach pain, joint pain, brain infection, and seizures.

The CPSC writes:

CDC has been investigating a cluster of four confirmed cases of melioidosis including two deaths in the U.S. Though the source of these four infections has not been confirmed by CDC, the bottle with the same type of bacteria was found in the home of one of the melioidosis decedents.

What to do if you have the recalled product

If you have the product in your possession, the CDC advises people to stop using it immediately. Notably, consumers shouldn’t throw the product away. Instead, consumers should double bag the bottle in a clear resealable bag. Following that, consumers should put it in a cardboard box and return it to a Walmart store.

Additionally, if you used the product on sheets or linens, you should wash them immediately. What’s more, the CDC that consumers should “wipe down counters and surfaces that might have been exposed to the spray with an undiluted disinfectant cleaner.”