If you have any of this chicken salad in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Willow Tree Poultry Farm is recalling nearly 53,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products due to a contamination issue. The food recall went into effect this week per the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.

As to the specifics of the contamination issue, some products may contain hard white plastic. The extent of the contamination at this point remains unknown. To date, there are no reports of adverse reactions due to any of the recalled products. Note that the issue doesn’t appear to be widespread. In fact, the recall came about in the wake of a lone consumer complaint that was made with the Food Safety and Inspection Service, an agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

What products are subject to the food recall

The good news is that the recall window is somewhat small. The only impacted products subject to the food recall were produced between August 10, 2021, and August 13, 2021. Still, the recall extends to eight products, a list of which can be seen below:

5-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Caesar Chicken Dip” with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/06/2021.

7.5-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.

5-lb and 12-oz containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Dip” with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/05/2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

5-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/07/2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021, 09/08/2021, 09/09/2021, 09/10/2021.

10-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.

If you think you have any of the above products, they all have the establishment number “EST. P-8827” alongside the USDA mark of inspection.

Where are the products sold?

Willow Tree Poultry Farm is based out of Attleboro, Massachusetts. The company’s products are primarily available in and around the New England area. States that sell the products in question include Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

What to do if you have the recalled items

If you have any of the products subject to the food recall above, you should throw them out immediately. Consumers can also return the items to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers who have any questions or issues about the recall can contact Willow Tree Poultry Farm General Manager Alex Cekala at acekala@willowtreefarm.com or (508) 951-8351.

As a final point, there’s no reason to freak out about the food recall. These types of recalls actually happen on a very consistent basis.