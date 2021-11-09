Click to Skip Ad
Urgent recall issued for a delicious dessert that everyone loves, so read this now

November 9th, 2021 at 12:39 PM
Cupcake Recall

The FDA recently issued a recall for Flowers Foods brand cupcakes because some packages might contain fragments of metal mesh wire. It’s worth noting that this recall isn’t the result of a consumer who claims to have found mesh wire in his cupcake. On the contrary, it stems from the fact that an actual vendor alerted Flower Foods about the potential for contamination.

Incidentally, we’ve seen a few recalls as of late that involve foreign objects somehow finding their way into packaging. A few weeks ago, for example, a brand of nuts was recalled because a consumer found a shard of glass in the package.

The cupcakes subject to the recall

All told, there are three separate cupcake products subject to the recall. All three are manufactured by Flowers Foods and list Tastykake as the consumer-facing name. The products include Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes, Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes, and Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes.

A representative look of what the packaging looks like is below:

All products at issue have an “Enjoy By Date” of either December 14, 18, or 21. The specific UPC codes, which can help you identify if you have a recalled item, include the following:

  • 0-25600-00219-3
  • 0-25600-00223-0
  • 0-25600-00230-8
  • 0-25600-00004-5

The cupcake products above were available for purchase in a handful of areas. That list includes Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia.

If you have questions about the recall, you can contact Flowers Foods’ customer support line. That number is 1-866-245-8921. The call line is open from Monday through Friday, and from 8 AM to 5 PM Eastern Time.

Other recalls

Also of note, the FDA just recalled so many onions due to possible salmonella contamination. There are red, yellow, and white onions involved in this recall, and it’s crucial that you’re aware of them. There are multiple meal kit companies that have had to recall onions as well. The onions that are recalled are:

  • Green Giant red, yellow, and white onions (Potandon Produce LLC)
  • EveryPlate Onions in Meal Kits
  • HelloFresh Onions in Meal Kits
  • MVP red, yellow, and white onions (Keeler Family Farms)
  • ProSource Produce LLC whole raw red, yellow, white onions sold under the following brand names:
    • Big Bull
    • Peak Fresh Produce
    • Sierra Madre
    • Markon First Crop
    • Markon Essentials
    • Rio Blue
    • ProSource
    • Rio ValleySysco Imperial

