If you have this popular snack, it could slice up your mouth so throw it out

As far as food recalls go, this one involving SunTree Snack Foods is particularly alarming. A few days ago, the FDA published a notice warning consumers that certain brands of packaged cashews may contain glass shards. A customer allegedly found a piece of glass in a snack bag this month. The nuts recall was subsequently put into motion out of an abundance of caution.

Which nuts are part of the food recall?

Based out of Phoenix, Arizona, SunTree Snack Foods sells cashews in a variety of different packages. The brand names under the SunTree Snack Foods umbrella include Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter, and HEB.

All of the recalled packages have a Best By Date that falls somewhere in the 7/15/2022 to 9/18/2022 range.

The specific items subject to the recall reads as follows:

Roasted Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces (Harris Teeter)

Roasted Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces (Harris Teeter) 32 ounces

Tropical Trail Mix (Harris Teeter)

Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces (Harris Teeter) 8 ounces

100 Calorie Packs Lightly Salted Roasted Cashews Halves & Pieces (HEB)

Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces (Happy Belly)

Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces (Happy Belly)

Salted Cashews Halves & Pieces (Happy Belly)

Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces (Happy Belly)

Mountain Trail Mix (Prince & Spring) 44 ounces

Mountain Trail Mix (Prince & Spring) 28 ounces

Where were the cashews sold?

In light of the above, the FDA is still investigating the possibility of glass being in the packages above.

If you purchased a recalled bag, you can return it for a full refund. Anyone with questions about the recall should call the company at 1-480-719-6900 x 219. The line is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm Central Time.

The nuts subject to the food recall were mostly located in the south. A full list of those states is available on the FDA’s website.