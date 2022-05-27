Urgent ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this dangerous dessert

The avalanche of ice cream recalls continues with Casper’s Red Button Canadian Vanilla, which contains almonds, an undeclared allergen. In the past weeks, we saw three similar ice cream recalls: Turkey Hill (peanuts), Van Leeuwen (cashews and pistachios), and Planet Oat (peanuts).

Casper’s ice cream recall

Casper’s Ice Cream is recalling its 56-ounce tubs of “Red Button Vintage Creamery Canadian Vanilla Ice Cream” after a mispackaging incident. The recall announcement is available from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at this link.

A limited number of Casper’s Red Button ice cream tubs contain “Burnt Almond Fudge Ice Cream” by accident. That’s a flavor of ice cream that contains almonds, but the allergen isn’t listed on the package. That makes sense, considering the tubs were supposed to hold almond-free vanilla ice cream.

An investigation discovered that a temporary breakdown in Casper’s production and packaging process led to the mistake.

Casper’s distributed the ice cream in the recall throughout the mountain west states in Associated Foods retail stores. You’ll have to look for the following identifiers on the Red Button Canadian Vanilla ice cream tub to determine whether your ice cream is included in the recall: lot # 344-21-946; expiration date 12/10/24; UPC 077865010017.

The easiest way to identify the faulty product might be by looking inside the package. If you see chocolate ice cream instead of vanilla, your container is part of the recall.

Almonds allergies

Casper’s says it did not receive any reports of adverse reactions connected to the ice cream in the recall. However, people who suffer from tree nuts allergies might get sick if they eat the Red Button Canadian Vanilla ice cream from the recall.

Almonds are part of the tree nuts family, which also includes walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, cashews, and pistachios.

Food allergies can trigger adverse reactions when people consume certain ingredients. They can experience various symptoms, including tingling or itching in the mouth; hives, itching or eczema; swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat; wheezing, nasal congestion or trouble breathing; abdominal pain diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting; and dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting.

Some people will develop a severe reaction called anaphylaxis, which can be fatal. Swelling of the airways can make it difficult to breathe. People can experience shock, with a severe drop in blood pressure and an increased pulse. Also, they might experience dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness.

What you should do

With that in mind, it’s critical to avoid Casper’s ice cream tubs that are included in the recall if you’re allergic to almonds or other tree nuts.

People who do not suffer from tree nuts allergies can still consume the Red Button Canadian Vanilla ice cream. But they risk serving the ice cream to allergic people by keeping the recalled ice cream instead of discarding it.

Casper’s urges buyers who purchased the Red Button Canadian Vanilla from the recalled lot to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Also, make sure you read the full recall press release at this link. You’ll find contact information for Casper’s, in case you need to reach out.