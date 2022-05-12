New ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this recalled frozen dessert

Deli meat was recalled a few days ago after a consumer found it to contain undeclared pistachios. That’s a type of tree nut, and tree nuts can trigger severe reactions in people with allergies. Anyone sensitive to pistachio and cashew should also be aware of a new recall that involves Van Leeuwen ice cream.

The Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk ice cream in the recall might contain traces of cashews and pistachios, but the ingredients do not appear on the label.

Van Leeuwen ice cream recall

Van Leeuwen announced the ice cream recall earlier this week, with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) publishing the press release on its website.

The company is recalling 2,185 frozen 14oz pints of Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk ice cream after a customer complaint. A buyer experienced an adverse reaction and complained that the ice cream contained undeclared tree nuts. It’s unclear what caused the contamination, however.

Van Leeuwen distributed this ice cream flavor nationwide in retail stores. It comes in a 14-ounce white package with orange letters and an orange lid. You can see the container in the image below.

Customers should look for the following identifiers to determine whether their ice cream is part of the recall: lot #21V194 and a best by date of 1/13/2023. You’ll find the markings on the bottom of the container.

Tree nut allergies

Van Leeuwen explained that people who are allergic to specific types of allergens risk developing a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction after eating the ice cream in the recall. These allergens include tree nuts (chestnuts, brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, cashews), peanuts, eggs, and sulfites.

People who are allergic to one type of tree nut might be sensitive to others. In this case, the ice cream might contain cashews and pistachio nuts, which can trigger adverse reactions.

Symptoms can appear immediately after eating the ice cream from the recall. They can include tingling or itching of the mouth, hives, itching, eczema, swollen lips, face, tongue, and throat, wheezing, nasal congestion, trouble breathing, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, lightheadedness, and fainting.

Severe allergic reactions can be fatal in some cases. People can develop anaphylaxis after eating food containing allergens. The airways swell up, making it impossible to breathe.

People can also experience severe blood pressure drops and a rapid pulse. Similarly, they might become dizzy or lightheaded and can lose consciousness.

What you should do

If you’ve purchased Van Leeuwen ice cream recently, you should ensure your supply doesn’t come from the lot that’s part of the recall.

The ice cream is still okay to consume if you don’t suffer from tree nut allergies. However, it’s not a good idea to keep food containing undeclared allergens. Other people who suffer from allergies might consume the product accidentally, as the label doesn’t list the allergens.

Van Leeuwen urges customers who have purchased ice cream from the recalled lot to return it for a full refund.

You’ll find complete contact information for the company in the press release at the FDA.