New meat recall: Check your fridge now for this recalled deli meat

Tree nut allergies are common food allergies. People who are allergic to one type of tree nut might also develop similar reactions to another. If you are avoiding all sorts of tree nuts to prevent allergic reactions, you’ll have to pay attention to the new pork deli meat recall from Olympia Meats.

The company is recalling approximately 862 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) pork deli meat products. That’s because the meat contains a tree nut (pistachio), an ingredient that doesn’t appear on the label.

Olympia Meats pork deli meat recall

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the RTE pork deli meat recall a few days ago.

The recalled Olympia Meats product has “Mortadella Classica” printed on the label, as seen in the image below. But the packages actually contain mortadella with pistachios.

Buyers should look for the following product identifiers to determine whether their supply is part of the recalled lots:

4-lb. vacuum-packed chubs of “OLYMPIA PROVISIONS MORTADELLA CLASSICA WITH GARLIC & SPICES” with best by dates of 06-13-2022 and 07-14-2022 and batch codes of 0422 and 0402

Establishment number “EST. 39928” inside the USDA mark of inspection

Olympia Meats produced the deli meat products on February 10th and February 13th, 2022. The company shipped them to Maine, Oregon, and Washington.

The recall action followed a consumer complaint that the product contained pistachios.

Pistachio allergies

The RTE pork deli meat recall announcement says that so far, there have been no reports of adverse reactions connected to the mortadella. But the agency is concerned that customers might still have the product in their refrigerators.

People allergic to pistachio risk developing symptoms after eating the product. Common reactions from food allergies include tingling or itching of the mouth, hives, itching, eczema, swollen lips, face, tongue, and throat, wheezing, nasal congestion, trouble breathing, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, lightheadedness, and fainting.

Moreover, people can experience anaphylaxis in severe cases, which can be deadly. The airways can become constricted, and this makes it harder to breathe.

People might experience shock with a severe blood pressure drop and a rapid pulse. Dizziness and lightheadedness can lead to loss of consciousness.

Finally, people who are allergic to other tree nuts (walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, and cashew) can also be sensitive to pistachio nuts.

What you should do

If you think you’ve experienced allergic reactions after consuming the RTE pork deli meat from this recall, you should contact your doctor.

Customers who still own Mortadella Classica from the Olympia Meats recall should stop eating them. You can throw the meat out or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Even if you don’t suffer from any tree nut allergies, you shouldn’t keep the recalled product in your house if there’s a risk that other people who might be allergic could eat it.

Finally, make sure you read the full press release for the recall at this link. That’s where you’ll find contact information for Olympia Meats and the FSIS.