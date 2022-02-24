Urgent frozen dessert recall issued after 5 people got sick

Five people were infected with Salmonella after consuming a frozen dessert, triggering a recall for Custard Apple Pulp that might contain the bacteria. If you have the dessert in your freezer, you should ensure that the packages aren’t part of the recalled batches.

Furthermore, you should stop consuming the product even if you can’t spot any signs of contamination. Otherwise, you risk developing salmonellosis, an infection that can have severe adverse effects on certain categories of people.

Custard Apple Pulp frozen dessert recall

Vadilal Industries announced the Custard Apple Pulp frozen dessert recall earlier this week. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also shared the full announcement in its recalls portal.

The company says it initiated the recall action after receiving a complaint that five people became ill after consuming Custard Apple Pulp. The FDA sampled the product and found the presence of Salmonella.

As a result, the company is recalling two batches of Custard Apple Pulp frozen dessert. You’ll have to look for product code FPEP44302 and batch/lot codes KWHO and KRQO on the package. Other identifiers include UPC 8901777282168 and a “Best Before” date of September 2023.

Vadilal sold the product nationwide in 35.27-ounce packets, as seen in the images in this article. The batch codes mentioned above are printed on the back of the bag.

Salmonella infections

Salmonella is a bacteria that can contaminate different types of foods like the Custard Apple Pulp frozen dessert. If it’s detected on food, Salmonella will trigger an immediate recall. That’s because people can develop if they eat or even just touch the contaminated products.

The presence of Salmonella will not alter the look or smell of foods. As a result, there’s no way to tell whether the Custard Apple Pulp in your freezer contains the bacteria. Rather than risking it, you should just discard it.

Salmonellosis can be fatal to young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. The bacteria can get into the bloodstream in rare circumstances, triggering additional conditions. People might experience arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

Symptoms can debut as soon as 6 hours after eating contaminated goods. But they can also appear up to 6 days later. Most people will recover without any treatment.

What you should do

Vadilal urges people who have the frozen dessert from the recall to stop consuming the Custard Apple Pulp. They should dispose of the product immediately or return it to the store of purchase to receive a full refund.

People who already consumed the frozen dessert from the recalled batches of Custard Apple Pulp and are worried about a potential Salmonella infection should consider seeing a doctor.

Finally, the full press release is available at this link, complete with contact information for Vadilal.