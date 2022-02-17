Urgent deodorant recall: You might have these dangerous deodorants at home now

We’ve seen a few recalls recently involving deodorants, shampoos, and anti-odor sprays that were found to contain traces of benzene. That’s a carcinogenic chemical, so the presence of increased traces of the substances in consumer goods will trigger recalls. A new Brut and Sure deodorant recall is the latest example of a recall action resulting from the detection of traces of benzene.

Brut and Sure deodorant recall

TCP HOT Acquisition LLC dba HRB Brands announced the Brut and Sure deodorant recall this week. The company found the aerosol cans below to contain “unexpected levels of benzene”.

Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 4oz – UPC: 00827755070085

Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz – UPC: 00827755070108

Sure Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz – UPC: 00883484002025

Sure Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz – UPC: 00883484002278

Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 154g – UPC: 00827755070177

Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 10oz – UPC: 00827755070047

Benzene isn’t an active ingredient in the Brut and Sure products in the recall. However, the substance comes from the propellant that sprays the deodorant out of the can.

Helen of Troy Limited owned and distributed the products in the recall before June 7th, 2021. Since these products have long shelf lives, it’s likely that they’re still being used in homes across the country.

Five of the Brut and Sure deodorants in the recall were available nationwide. The company also sold Brut Aerosol Deodorant, 154g, in Canada.

Benzene and cancer

In its press release, the TCP Hot company explained the cancer risks associated with benzene ingestion.

Exposure to the substance can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin. This can lead to specific types of blood cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow. Benzene is also a risk factor for other blood disorders, which can be life-threatening.

The company says that benzene is already present in the environment, so humans are routinely exposed to the substance. Furthermore, TCP Hot has not received any reports of illness so far. But it’s conducting the Brut and Sure aerosol out of an abundance of caution. Prolonged exposure to elevated levels of benzene can lead to the aforementioned health problems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains the risk of benzene exposure at this link.

What you should do

All the Brut and Sure cans in this deodorant recall have a long shelf life, expiring in August 2023. If you own deodorants from the lots listed above, you should stop using the deodorants immediately. You can return the products to the place of purchase and ask for a refund.

If you’re worried about prolonged exposure to the Brut and Sure deodorants that are being recalled, you should consider seeing your doctor. Furthermore, you can report any adverse reactions with the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

The company set up a website for the Brut and Sure recall that offers additional information about the recall action, as well as more product images and a refund form.

Contact information is also available on the deodorant recall page and in the official press release. You can review the Brut and Sure recall announcement over at the FDA.