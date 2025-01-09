Click to Skip Ad
This is our first-ever look at the Tesla Model Y refresh coming in 2025

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jan 9th, 2025 1:00PM EST
Tesla Model Y Juniper refresh spotted in the wild.
Image: CocheSpias

Tesla is far more concerned with technological upgrades than external redesigns, but one of the best-selling SUVs in the world is ready for a refresh. This week, the Model Y “Juniper” prototype was spotted in the wild without any camouflage to disguise its appearance. As a result, we have our best look yet at the refreshed Tesla Model Y.

Rumors of a Model Y refresh in 2025 have been spreading for months, but on Thursday, photos of the “Juniper” prototype popped up online. As spotted by InsideEVs, spy photos of the updated Model Y were shared by the Instagram account CocheSpias early on Thursday morning. Around the same time, @DominicBRNKM shared the same two photos of the 2025 Model Y on X, along with a third photo showing a side view of the car.

While the overall size and shape of the car look familiar, the look of the front and the rear have changed substantially. The sizable headlights on the Model Y have been replaced with an LED light bar that stretches across the front of the car. It’s somewhat reminiscent of the Cybertruck headlights but segmented as opposed to one solid bar.

The rear of the car has also been redesigned, with tail lights that look to be inspired by the new tail lights on the latest Model 3. The company appears to be taking design cues from all of its newest refreshes and releases in an attempt to modernize the Model Y.

We still don’t know when exactly to expect the refreshed Tesla Model Y or what will change inside the car and under the hood. That said, these photos give the impression that the refresh is nearly ready for prime time, so we’ll be on the lookout for an announcement.

