Tesla rolls out ‘Actually Smart Summon’ – see it in action

Published Sep 3rd, 2024 12:30PM EDT
Tesla Model 3 in red and gray.
Image: Tesla

In a software update rolling out this week, Tesla has finally launched its next-gen Actually Smart Summon feature — ASS for short. Tesla CEO Elon Musk once guaranteed the feature would be available by September 2022, but the month came and went without an update. Two years later, the feature is finally going live in software version 2024.27.20.

“Buckle up for the ride of your life, except, surprise! You’re not in the car,” said the release notes for the software version that started rolling out last night. “ASS (Actually Smart Summon) allows your vehicle to come to you, or head to a spot that you choose, all on its own. It’s like magic, but with more tech and less wand-waving.”

In order to use the feature, open the Tesla app on your phone and go to the new Summon tab to get a live feed from your car’s cameras. You’ll see two options in this tab: COME TO ME and GO TO TARGET. If you press and hold COME TO ME, the vehicle will automatically begin driving to your location. With GO TO TARGET, you can set a destination for your Tesla ahead of time, then press and hold the button to send your Tesla to the target you chose.

If you want to stop summoning your Tesla at any point, just let go of the button.

Here’s a short video of Actually Smart Summon in action:

Beyond Actually Smart Summon, Tesla is also debuting a feature called Dumb Summon. When you use Dumb Summon, simple controls will show up in the Tesla app that you can use to move your car backward or forward, like a video game controller.

Tesla also notes that ASS and Dumb Summon should only be used in parking lots and driveways. If you decide to test out either of these features, keep an eye on your car and make sure that there aren’t any people, bikes, or cars around when you use them.

