These new Little Debbie ice cream flavors will make you feel like a kid again

I would like to meet whoever had the bright idea to combine ice cream and the taste of classic Little Debbie treats and snack cakes that we all loved as kids (and that some of us non-kids still love a little too much), and give them a giant hug. Right before I give them all of my money.

In all seriousness, the Little Debbie ice cream flavors announced in recent days — now on sale at Walmart stores — have people going wild. Open social media and do a quick search for what people are saying about this brand collaboration between Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream to see what I mean. The collab, by the way, includes seven flavors — pints of which retail for $2.50 each at Walmart stores.

The flavors

Yeah we’re taken



Taken all of these Little Debbie ice creams home with us. — Walmart (@Walmart) February 9, 2022

My mother buys all the new flavors of all the things.

We just ate Little Debbie Snacks ice cream.

The Swiss Cake Roll is my jam. pic.twitter.com/h9GajVm4jw — Kimberly Nuñez (@Kimmie_Nunez) February 9, 2022

You can find details about the seven new ice cream flavors below. All of which infuse the taste of some of Little Debbie’s most popular sweet treats, like Swiss Rolls, into ice cream. I already know which one of these I’m most excited to try:

Oatmeal Creme Pies : Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses



: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses Cosmic Brownies : Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces



: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces Zebra Cakes : White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl



: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl Honey Buns : Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl



: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl Strawberry Shortcake Rolls : White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl



: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl Swiss Rolls : Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream



: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl

If you’re interested, here’s a review of all seven flavors from a taste-tester who seems to have come away pretty impressed. And I agree with that review’s introduction, about the pretty strong nostalgia tied to this snack cake brand. Consequently, that’s why everyone’s been so excited to track these items down. “I was pretty blown away by this lineup,” the review concludes. “I told A LOT of friends and family to go find them. The piece continues by opining that not many “other brand crossover launches like this have done this well at replicating flavor profiles, and I tip my hat to the ingenuity of McKee Foods and Hudsonville Ice Cream.”

Facts about Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream

In the meantime, here are some fast facts to know about both companies behind this new offering.

According to a news release, more than 138 billion Little Debbie snacks have been sold in the US and Canada since 1960. Wholesale distributors buy the snacks directly from Little Debbie and then sell them to local retailers. That’s to ensure the availability of the freshest products.

As for the ice cream brand? The news release adds that Hudsonville Ice cream has been making its products for more than 95 years.

“This family-owned and operated company has revolutionized how ice cream is made by building the most progressive ice cream manufacturing facility in the country to produce the creamiest, best-tasting ice cream meant for any occasion.” Finally, the brand combines “time-tested recipes” and fresh ingredients, including dairy from local farms. All in the service of creating flavors that include seasonal Limited Editions and other offerings.