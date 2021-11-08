Salads and wraps were recalled for a bizarre reason, so throw them out now

Salad recalls are pretty common, usually because there’s a contamination issue involving salmonella or listeria. A recent salad recall involving pre-packaged salads and wraps from Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods is a bit different and arguably scarier.

According to the FDA, Ukrop’s is voluntarily recalling seven distinct products due to the potential that the packaging might include pieces of hard plastic. According to the company, employees “found a couple of pieces of brown hard plastic in a supplier ingredient” during the preparation process. Naturally, this presents a choking and injury hazard.

The salad products subject to the recall

The seven products that are part of the recall were available for purchase in a handful of states. The list includes Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and North Carolina. The specific stores where the products were available for purchase include Kroger, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, and Ukrop’s Market Hall.

The products at issue include:

Chef Salad – 12.6 oz

Chicken Ceaser Salad – 10 oz

Chicken and Bacon Cobb Salad – 13.1 oz

Garden Side Salad – 6.95 oz

Mexican Side Salad – 6.95 oz

Southwestern Style Salad – 12.5 oz

Chicken Ceaser Wrap – 12.5 oz

Additionally, all of the products here have a sell-by date of either October 23 or October 24th. On the chance you have these products in your fridge, you should throw them out immediately. At the same time, retail stores that had the items in stock have already been contacted and advised to toss them out.

It’s worth mentioning that there have been no reports of injury from the products above. To this end, the recall, like many others, is being implemented out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers with any questions about the recall can call the company at 1-804-340-3050. The hotline is open from Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Eastern Time.

The packaging, for easy identification, is viewable below: