If you have this bagged salad, there’s a recall so throw it away

The FDA this week announced a salad recall of Dole salad bags due to a potential contamination issue involving listeria monocytogenes. If this at all sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve seen similar recalls in recent weeks. In late September, for example, bagged packages of Kale available at Kroger were also recalled because of listeria. This is one of many salad recall notices we’ve seen in 2021.

Which Dole products are subject to the salad recall?

The FDA lists four separate Dole salad products that are subject to the recall:

24 oz Dole Garden Salad

24 oz Marketside Classic Salad

12 oz Kroger Brand Garden Salad

12 oz Salad Classics Garden Salad

All of the above products have a Best If Used By date of October 25.

The products at issue were available for purchase in 10 states, a list that includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The danger of listeria

Many people are aware that listeria isn’t as well known as salmonella. It’s certainly something to be taken seriously, however, because it can make you quite sick. Listeria can cause a host of serious symptoms in young children and the elderly. Individuals with weakened immune systems are also particularly prone to experiencing severe symptoms. Some listeria symptoms, which can also impact generally healthy adults, include fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, confusion, and diarrhea.

Pregnant women should be especially cautious as listeria can sometimes cause miscarriages, premature birth, and stillbirths.

In light of the above, anyone with a Dole product that is included in this salad recall should throw it away immediately.

It’s worth mentioning that most people who come into contact with listeria develop symptoms after just a few days. Consumers with any questions about the recall can call the Cole Consumer Center. Their number is 1-800-356-3111 and they’re open 24 hours a day.

Other urgent recalls you should be aware of

Last week, a warning was issued about salame Salmonella contamination and it should definitely be on your radar. Also, pork and beef tamales got a USDA recall last week because they contained sesame, which is a common allergen. The ingredient did not appear on the package and sesame can cause severe allergic reactions in some people.

Then, 10,000 pounds of meat did not go through a proper inspection, so the USDA recalled it out of an abundance of caution. Similarly, the 24,461 pounds of frozen raw lamb shoulder arrived in the US without getting a proper import re-inspection.

These are all important warnings to the public that you should keep in mind.