If you have these pork or beef products, there’s a recall so throw them out

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a recall for 10 tons of Demaiz pork and beef tamales a few days ago. The California company misbranded the products, as the USDA explained in a press release. The tamales contain an allergen the vendor did not list on the package. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) identified several variations of the pork and beef tamales that contain sesame. This ingredient can cause allergic reactions in some people. As a result, the agency categorized the Demaiz tamale recall as a Class II (low risk) recall. This is a “health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.”

Demaiz sold the misbranded tamale in late September and the first half of October in California. These are the kind of products that delis might serve. Therefore, some people might have inadvertently consumed them already. They should not pose a risk to customers who aren’t allergic to sesame. But the best course of action is throwing away or returning the unused stock. Those who routinely order tamales at California delis should also check with vendors to ensure that the tamales do not contain sesame.

The pork and beef tamale recall

FSIS explained that it observed sesame seeds being added to the tamale sauce during production. However, the product labels did not list the ingredient. As a result, this might be a serious issue for those allergic to sesame. Despite the large number of misbranded tamales sold, the agency says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions so far. About 10 tons of tamales are impacted by the recall.

The agency also noted that consumers can order the Demaiz tamale products from delis, not just in supermarkets. That means you might also be at risk of consuming these pork and beef tamales outside your home.

Demaiz sells its tamale under the Mex-tamale Foods brand. The company produced the recalled pork and beef tamale items between September 20th and October 14th, 2021. In total, some 20,759 pounds of Demaiz pork and beef tamales sold in Northern California are part of the recall.

The worry is that some buyers might still have Demaiz tamales in storage, since they can be purchased and frozen. You should be on the lookout for these product labels to identify the recalled items.

Which tamale products were recalled?

The recalled Demaiz products bear establishment number “EST. 45434” inside the USDA mark of inspections. Four distinct bulk packages of pork and beef tamales are part of the recall. The tamales come in 6-oz or 8-oz versions, as follows:

Bulk packages containing individually wrapped 6-oz pieces of fully cooked, not shelf stable of “MEX-TAMALES FOODS 6oz PORK TAMALES Wrapped In Inedible Corn Husk”

Packages containing individually wrapped 6-oz pieces of heat treated, not fully cooked and not shelf stable of “MEX-TAMALES FOODS 6oz Beef TAMALES Wrapped In Inedible Corn Husk”

Bulk packages containing individually wrapped 8-oz pieces of heat treated, not fully cooked and not shelf stable of “MEX-TAMALES FOODS 8oz PORK TAMALES Wrapped In Inedible Corn Husk”

Packages containing individually wrapped 6-oz pieces of heat treated, not fully cooked, and not shelf stable of “MEX-TAMALES FOODS 6oz PORK TAMALES Wrapped In Inedible Corn Husk”

What you should do

If you have any Demaiz pork and/or beef tamales, you should avoid consuming or serving them. Moreover, you should throw them out or return them to the place where you bought them. If you are worried about illness after eating them, you should contact your healthcare provider.

Finally, the FSIS recall announcement is available at this link. Make sure you give it a full read as well.