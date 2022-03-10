Redditors reveal their favorite secret websites full of free stuff

One thing will never change, no matter how advanced we get as a society. People will always love getting free stuff — whether by finding deals, secret giveaways, websites that offer free goodies, you name it. Especially with inflation at a record high these days, and everything costing so much more.

Speaking of inflation, it was revealed this week that the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 7.9% in February compared to last year. That represented the fastest annual jump since 1982. No wonder posts like this recent one on Reddit, in which people talk about how to get free stuff on Reddit, are so popular. Below, we’ll share some examples that users offered in that post for where you can find free stuff across the Internet.

How can I get free stuff online?

But before we get into some of the suggestions from Redditors, here are some evergreen ideas that you might also want to try. If for no other reason than they work pretty much year-round. They include online community marketplaces, as well as paying attention to national food holidays, and utilizing credit card rewards.

Let’s start with the latter first. Sites like The Points Guy are built around helping people maximize points and benefits from credit cards, which often come loaded with all kinds of benefits now. The trick is knowing how, and when, to use them. You’ve usually got to use your plastic to buy a certain amount, at certain places. Which racks up points that you can convert into something like an airfare discount.

Food “holidays,” meanwhile, are something we’ve covered a lot here. And one of the great things about them is there’s a national “day” dedicated to almost every food item you can think of. Participating restaurants on that day will give out samples of the item — everything from pizza to coffee, donuts, and much more. Lastly, the online marketplaces we mentioned can be found at sites like Craigslist and Facebook. There, a lot of people are often just trying to give things away — couches, appliances, electronics, and the like — perhaps because of a move.

Best freebies websites

Now, let’s take a closer look at some of what Redditors say are their favorite websites for obtaining free stuff. Plus deals and other goodies that can be found online. You can check out the full list in the Reddit post from just a few days ago, available right here. We’ll run through just some of the highlights below: