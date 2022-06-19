Recall alert: Check your kitchen for these coffee cups that could burn you

If you bought or received new coffee cups in the past few years, you’d better check if they’re 15-ounce models from Moderne Glass Company. The company issued a recall for a type of coffee cup that can crack or break when in contact with hot water. As a result, coffee fans using these cups risk accidental burn injuries. The cups can break as you pour hot liquid into them, increasing the risk of injury.

Moderne coffee cup recall

Moderne Glass Company announced the coffee cup recall in mid-May. The company received six reports of cups cracking after pouring hot water into them. Thankfully, there were no injuries associated with these accidents. The full recall announcement is available at the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) — see this link.

The ceramic coffee cups in the recall are black on the outside and white on the inside, as seen in the following image. They’re 4-inch tall and 3-inch wide, and they have model number “71500-White” on the bottom. This model number will help you determine whether the Moderne coffee cups you might own are part of the recall or not.

The Moderne cups were available as promotional products with company names printed on them. Therefore, the cups you might own might be slightly different from the one in the following image.

The company sold the cups for about $4. They were available online at glassamerica.com from February 2021 through February 2022.

What you should do

If you purchased the coffee cups in the Moderne recall or received them as gifts, you should stop using them immediately. The cups can crack or break while you pour hot liquid into them. Therefore, there’s no way to prevent an unfortunate accident.

Moderne doesn’t explain what causes the cups to crack or break while in contact with hot water. It’s probably a manufacturing issue that impacts the durability of these ceramic cups. That’s to say you can’t repair the faulty cups yourself.

While you can still use the cups for room-temperature liquids, you shouldn’t risk having them in your household. People unaware of the cup recall might use them for drinking coffee or other hot beverages.

Moderne advises customers who own these coffee cups to contact the company to arrange a full refund. The company is already reaching out to all known buyers directly. You’ll find complete contact information for Moderne and more details about the coffee cup recall in the press announcement at the CPSC.

Speaking of burn hazards, you should be aware of a few recent recalled products that caused accidental burns. The Fitbit Ionic recall and the Olight flashlight recall are two such examples.