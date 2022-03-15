This recalled flashlight burned 22 people, here’s how to return it

Fitbit issued a big recall a few days ago because one of its smartwatches can overheat and lead to accidental burn injuries. But you should be aware of another electronic device that poses a similar burn hazard. Two popular Olight flashlight models can turn on by themselves, presenting a serious burn hazard. As a result, there’s a big flashlight recall that was just announced, with Olight offering customers either replacement units or refunds.

DON’T MISS: Deals: AirPods Pro sale, $14 bed pillows, $200 off MacBook Pro, more

Olight flashlight recall

Olight announced the flashlight recall this week, with the action involving two products. One is the M2R Pro and the second is called the Warrior Mini. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recall alert is available at this link.

The company sold about 215,100 flashlights between November 2019 and November 2021. Priced between $48 and $120, the flashlight models in this recall were available on the company’s website, at Amazon, and in various stores nationwide.

The flashlights in the recall can overheat after inadvertently turning on while in the holster or a pocket. This can lead to accidental burn injuries.

Olight says it received 127 reports of flashlights turning themselves on and overheating. These led to 22 injuries, three of which turned out to be second-degree burns.

If you have any Olight flashlights at home, you should be looking for the M2R Pro or Warrior Mini models that fit the descriptions below. The product name is printed on the flashlight, so it’ll be easy to tell them apart.

The M2R Pro, shown above, came in these colors: black, camouflage, desert tan, OD green, Patriotic Edition, gunmetal gray, orange, blue, ocean camouflage, purple, white, and antique bronze. The flashlight measures 5.37 inches (L) x 1.16 inches (D).

The Warrior Mini, shown below, was available in black, desert tan, camouflage, spring 2 Ti, summer 2 Ti, autumn 2 Ti, winter 2 Ti, eternal 2 Cu, and red colors. The flashlight is smaller, at 4.19 inches (L) x 0.91 inches (D).

What you should do

If you own either the M2R Pro or the Warrior Mini flashlight models from the Olight recall, you should stop using them immediately. Even if you haven’t experienced the overheating issue yet, it’s still a risk.

To eliminate the risk of having your flashlight overheat, make sure you remove the batteries. You might also consider disposing of the faulty products so others in your household can’t use them.

The company says buyers can receive a full refund in the form of store credit or a free replacement. Olight will be reaching out to all the known buyers, or you can contact the company for more information.

Make sure you check the full flashlight recall announcement at this link. The report includes additional product images and full contact information for Olight.