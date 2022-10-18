Pork recall: 4,137 pounds of potentially contaminated pork recalled in 9 states

People who might have purchased pork loin steak fritters from AdvancePierre Foods should ensure their supply doesn’t come from a lot that is subject to a new recall. The meat items in that specific lot might be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, which can cause accidental injury if ingested.

AdvancePierre Foods pork fritters recall

AdvancePierre Foods just issued a recall for approximately 4,137 pounds of pork loin steak fritters that may contain hard pieces of plastic. The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) press release is available at this link.

The company produced the raw, frozen, cubed pork loin steak fritters on June 16th. The following identifiers will help you determine whether you have any stock from the recalled lot:

10.14-lbs. bulk cases containing 27 pieces of “GOLD LABEL AdvancePierre Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Streak Fritters” and lot code 1672AFE06

Establishment number “EST. 2260Y” inside the USDA mark of inspection

AdvancePierre shipped the meat from this recall to distributors in these states: Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, and Virginia. Furthermore, the company distributed the pork product to restaurants and other food service operations.

The recall announcement notes that restaurant staff complained to the company that they found pieces of plastic in the pork fritters. After two such reports, the firm notified the FSIS.

Recall actions usually follow after people complain about extraneous materials found in foods or drinks. And such is the case here.

What you should do

There were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to people eating the pork fritters from the recall. But there’s still a risk for consumers to develop adverse reactions.

The FSIS is concerned that restaurants and food service operators might still have pork from the recall. The agency urges them not to serve the product. Instead, they should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

The FSIS instructions to restaurants also apply to consumers who might have purchased the pork fritters product in this recall.

Furthermore, people who think they’ve experienced any illness or injury after eating the meat should contact their doctors.

Finally, you’ll find contact information for AdvancePierre and the USDA’s various resources in the recall announcement at this link.