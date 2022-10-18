Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Pork recall: 4,137 pounds of potentially contaminated pork recalled in 9 states

HomeLifestyleNews
October 18th, 2022 at 8:20 AM
By
Corn pancakes with minced meat on the table

People who might have purchased pork loin steak fritters from AdvancePierre Foods should ensure their supply doesn’t come from a lot that is subject to a new recall. The meat items in that specific lot might be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, which can cause accidental injury if ingested.

AdvancePierre Foods pork fritters recall

AdvancePierre Foods just issued a recall for approximately 4,137 pounds of pork loin steak fritters that may contain hard pieces of plastic. The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) press release is available at this link.

The company produced the raw, frozen, cubed pork loin steak fritters on June 16th. The following identifiers will help you determine whether you have any stock from the recalled lot:

  • 10.14-lbs. bulk cases containing 27 pieces of “GOLD LABEL AdvancePierre Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Streak Fritters” and lot code 1672AFE06
  • Establishment number “EST. 2260Y” inside the USDA mark of inspection

AdvancePierre shipped the meat from this recall to distributors in these states: Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, and Virginia. Furthermore, the company distributed the pork product to restaurants and other food service operations.

AdvancePierre Foods pork fritters recall: Case identifiers for the recalled lot.
AdvancePierre Foods pork fritters recall: Case identifiers for the recalled lot. Image source: FSIS

The recall announcement notes that restaurant staff complained to the company that they found pieces of plastic in the pork fritters. After two such reports, the firm notified the FSIS.

Recall actions usually follow after people complain about extraneous materials found in foods or drinks. And such is the case here.

What you should do

There were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to people eating the pork fritters from the recall. But there’s still a risk for consumers to develop adverse reactions.

The FSIS is concerned that restaurants and food service operators might still have pork from the recall. The agency urges them not to serve the product. Instead, they should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

AdvancePierre Foods pork fritters recall: The lot number on a product case.
AdvancePierre Foods pork fritters recall: The lot number on a product case. Image source: FSIS

The FSIS instructions to restaurants also apply to consumers who might have purchased the pork fritters product in this recall.

Furthermore, people who think they’ve experienced any illness or injury after eating the meat should contact their doctors.

Finally, you’ll find contact information for AdvancePierre and the USDA’s various resources in the recall announcement at this link.

This article talks about:

Chris Smith has been covering consumer electronics ever since the iPhone revolutionized the industry in 2008. When he’s not writing about the most recent tech news for BGR, he closely follows the events in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and other blockbuster franchises. Outside of work, you’ll catch him streaming almost every new movie and TV show release as soon as it's available.

More Lifestyle

Latest News