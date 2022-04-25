New vegetable recall: Check your fridge for these contaminated green beans

Last week, we warned you about a zucchini recall following a positive result in routine testing for Salmonella. But zucchini isn’t the only vegetable you should pay attention to, as there’s another similar warning in place. This time, we’re looking at a green beans recall.

Routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on a lot of Hippie Organics 1lbs French Beans available from Alpine Fresh. They were sold in Aldi, Lidl, and Whole Foods stores.

Like Salmonella, Listeria can lead to life-threatening illnesses in some categories of people. That’s why the detection of bacteria in routine testing will trigger product recalls.

The Hippie Organics French Beans recall

Alpine Fresh notes in the green beans recall announcement that it has not yet received any reports of illness. Still, infection with Listeria can lead to symptoms several days after consuming the contaminated product.

The company says that only one lot of Hippie Organics French Beans is included in the recall. That’s because samples from lot #313-626 tested positive for Listeria.

If your green beans have a different lot number, then the product isn’t part of the recall and you can continue to eat the beans. You’ll find the lot number on the back of the package, as seen in the following images.

The green beans were available in three retail chains across various states. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), that’s Aldi (FL), Lidl (DE, GA, MD, NJ, NY, NC, PA, SC, VA), and Whole Foods (CT, FL, GA, IL, MD).

Listeria infection symptoms

People who ingest the Listeria bacteria by eating products like the green beans in this new recall risk developing listeriosis. Symptoms can appear several days after eating the contaminated food.

Alpine Fresh explains that you can expect high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

While most people will recover, the illness can be fatal to specific groups of people. Young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems are at risk. Moreover, the bacteria can lead to complications in pregnant women and newborn babies. Hazards include miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, and newborn infection.

Considering the symptoms can appear with other conditions as well, the only way to get a correct diagnosis is by testing for the bacteria. Moreover, since it can take up to a month for symptoms to appear, those infected might not be able to determine the infection source.

What you should do

If you purchased the Hippie Organics French Beans from the lot that’s being recalled, you should stop eating them. The company urges consumers to return the 1-pound packages of green beans to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Those who experience symptoms that might indicate a Listeria infection should reach out to their doctors for a proper diagnosis and course of treatment.

Moreover, customers who have purchased the Alpine Fresh green beans should check out the full product recall announcement at the FDA. See this link for the official press release and contact information for Alpine Fresh.