New Taco Bell subscription service gets you a taco a day for 30 days

How many subscription services are you paying for right now? Chances are that you're subscribed to at least a few streaming services, a food delivery service, Xbox Live Gold, PlayStation Plus, and maybe even a monthly box. Subscriptions are the lifeblood of many companies, and now a popular fast-food chain wants a piece of that pie. On Thursday, Taco Bell announced the launch of its taco subscription service in the US. You can subscribe to the Taco Bell Taco Lover's Pass starting today.

Taco Bell just launched its first subscription service

If you want to subscribe to the Taco Lover's Pass, the first step is to download the Taco Bell app. Their app is free to download on the App Store and Google Play. Once you buy the pass on the app for $10, a secret category will unlock on the menu. You can now redeem one of seven tacos every day for 30 consecutive days at participating Taco Bell locations in the US.

These are the seven tacos at Taco Bell that you can choose from once a day for 30 days:

Crunchy Taco

Crunchy Taco Supreme

Soft Taco

Soft Taco Supreme

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Doritos Locos Tacos

Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme

As long as you plan to eat at least 5 or 6 tacos while your pass is active, it should pay for itself. The Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme retails for $2.69, according to Taco Bell's website. If you redeem even four of these, you'll have already saved some money. Just keep in mind that the subscription is only active for 30 days, no matter how many times you snag a free taco. Make sure you are really in the mood for a month's worth of Taco Bell tacos before you sign up.

Taco Bell hypes up its Taco Lover's Pass

“There's no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell's 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value,” said Zipporah Allen, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell, in her statement on Thursday regarding the unique service. “Tacos are in our DNA, and we're thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover's Pass. It's a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points.”

In a press release, the company notes that it tested the Taco Lover's Pass in Tucson, Arizona last fall. The company says 20% of the people who bought a pass were new to the Taco Bell Rewards Program. An additional 20% renewed for a second time after the first pass expired too. As for the most popular taco among subscribers, Taco Bell says the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme came out on top.

If you want to know more about the Taco Bell Taco Lover's Pass, be sure to check out the company's new landing page on its website for the subscription service.