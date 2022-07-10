New seafood recall: Cancer-causing chemicals triggered a serious recall

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of human-made chemicals that can be risk factors for various conditions, including certain types of cancer. As a result, whenever tests show PFAS chemicals in food or drinks, recalls are to be expected. Bumble Bee Foods issued one such recall for a specific SKU of Smoked Clams. The action follows US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing that detected unacceptable levels of PFAS in product samples.

Bumble Bee Smoked Clams recall

Bumble Bee recently issued the Smoked Clams recall, with the FDA publishing the announcement on its recalls website at this link.

The action only concerns 3.75 cans of Smoked Clams that have the UPC Label 8660075234. The company distributed these cans nationwide. That means anyone across the country who purchased canned clams recently should take note.

Images in this article should help you easily identify the Bumble Bee product in the recall. You’ll find the bar code on the back of the package, as seen in the second photo.

The company says the recall does not involve any other Bumble Bee products. Furthermore, Bumble Bee is working with a third-party manufacturer in China to investigate and resolve the matter.

PFAS and health risks

PFAS are chemicals found in consumer and industrial products. Bumble Bee explains in the recall announcement that PFAS do not break down easily. Some of these chemicals can accumulate in the environment and in our bodies.

Moreover, studies have shown associations between PFAS exposure and several health issues. The Bumble Bee Smoked Clams recall announcement mentions the following conditions: increased cholesterol levels, increases in high blood pressure and pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, developmental effects, decreases in immune response, change in liver function, and increases in certain types of cancer.

People who consume products contaminated with PFAS might risk other medical conditions that aren’t on the list.

The good news is that we haven’t seen many PFAS-related recalls recently.

What you should do

Bumble Bee says there have been no reports of illness in connection with the Smoked Clams recall. However, some of the medical conditions in the list above would not necessarily cause immediate adverse effects. It might take time for symptoms to appear.

That’s why buyers who have Smoked Clams cans from the recall should stop consuming them right away. The company instructs consumers to discard the products immediately.

Moreover, people who have already eaten the smoked clams and are worried about potential adverse effects should seek out medical help. Furthermore, they should also discuss the possible ingestion of PFAS during future medical checkups.

For refunds, the company says buyers should contact Bumblee Bee Consumer Affairs. You will find contact information in the press release, which is available in full on the FDA website.