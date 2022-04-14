New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.

The Snak King popcorn recall

Snak King issued a voluntary recall for the “O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn” brand, warning that some of its 5-ounce bags might contain milk. The problem surfaced after cross-contamination, although Snak King did not provide additional details. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also shared the announcement.

Snak King says that customers should check the front of the popcorn package and look for the “best if used by” date on the upper right-hand side to determine whether their supply is part of the recall action. Bags that have “best if used by” dates of 9/24/2022 and 9/25/2022 and UPC 079893 403038 are part of the recall.

Furthermore, the company adds that the popcorn in the recall was available in these stores: ACME, Safeway, King’s, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save, Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Haggen, and Pavilions. Finally, buyers in these states should be on the lookout for the recalled product: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Idaho.

Milk allergies and sensitivities

Snak King notes there have been no reports of illness to date. But eating the popcorn brand in the recall can be dangerous to people suffering from milk-related issues.

People who have milk allergies might develop immediate symptoms. That includes hives; wheezing; itching or tingling around the lips or mouth; swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat; coughing or shortness of breath; and vomiting. Some symptoms might take longer to appear. These are loose stoles or diarrhea that might contain blood, abdominal cramps, runny nose, watery eyes, and colic (in babies).

Finally, allergic reactions can lead to anaphylaxis, which can be fatal.

Separately, milk- or lactose-intolerant people will develop digestive symptoms after consuming products that might contain milk, like the organic popcorn in the Snak King recall.

What you should do

If you have the Snak King popcorn in the recall in your pantry, you should avoid eating it. The company advises customers to return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Those buyers who do not suffer from milk-related health issues can still consume the popcorn. But if anyone in your household is allergic to milk, keeping the product around can be a significant risk. Your best bet is to ditch the potentially contaminated bags immediately.

Moreover, customers who have experienced health issues after eating the popcorn should contact their doctors.

Finally, you should check the official Snak King popcorn recall announcement at this link. You’ll find contact information for the company and the FDA.