Major bread recall: 37 different breads were recalled – here’s the full list

Lyons Magnus issued a massive drink recall in mid-August after discovering that dozens of beverages might be contaminated with dangerous bacteria. The recall impacted other food products that used Lyons ingredients in their products. We saw a bread recall a few weeks ago tied to the Lyons action, and we now have a similar move from a different manufacturer. Piantedosi Baking Company issued a recall for 37 different types of bread because they include an ingredient that is part of the massive Lyons recall.
Piantedosi bread recall
The company recently announced the bread recall, mentioning that the action is connected directly to the aforementioned Lyons recall. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the recall announcement at this link.
Piantedosi cited the Golden Gloss raw material from Lyons as the root cause of the recall. The company says it used the Golden Gloss glaze for a limited production between March 21st, 2022, and April 25th, 2022.
Even still, the Piantedosi bread recall includes dozens of different dinner rolls, sandwich rolls, and buns. They have different lot codes and expiration dates, as you’ll see in the tables at the end of this article.
The company said only the products on the list are included in the recall. It did not use the Lyons Magnus ingredient on other products in its catalog.
Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum infections
Cronobacter sakazakii is the bacteria that caused the Abbott baby formula recall in early 2022. Infections with Cronobacter are rare, however. Symptoms can include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable patients, including those who are immunocompromised, might be more susceptible to more severe symptoms.
Separately, Clostridium botulinum might cause severe forms of food poisoning. Symptoms can appear within six hours after consuming food containing the bacteria. But they can take up to two weeks after the fact before they appear.
Double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness are the expected symptoms of these infections. Botulism can also lead to life-threatening complications. The bacteria can cause respiratory paralysis and death in rare cases.
That said, Piantedosi says it has not received any reports of illness. Moreover, it has not detected the pathogen in its bread products. Still, the company has issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.
What you should do
If you have any Piantedosi bread products from the recall in your pantry or freezer, you should avoid eating them. The company urges buyers to dispose of the products from the recall.
Again, you’ll have to check the complete product list below to see if the bread products you own are part of the recalled items.
Furthermore, the company instructs customers to contact Piantedosi if they have questions or to request a bread product replacement. We should note that the release does not mention refunds, however. You’ll find contact information in the official recall press release at this link.
Separately, customers should contact a medical professional if they think they’ve developed unusual symptoms after eating any recalled bread.
Full Piantedosi bread list
Piantedosi split the list of recalled bread products into two parts. The following products don’t expire until 2023, so there might be customers out there who purchased them recently.
|
CASED
|
CASED PRODUCT NAME
|
Case count
|
UPC
|
LOT CODES
|
EXPIRATION DATE
|C-88
|Finger Roll
|24-pk/
192 count
|033474400885
|22082
22096
22102
22109
|3/23/2023
4/6/2023
4/12/2023
4/19/2023
|C-96
|Soft Dinner Roll No Seeds
|24-pk/
192 count
|033474400960
|22082
22091
22096
22103
22110
|3/23/2023
4/1/2023
4/6/2023
4/13/2023
4/20/2023
|C-130-S
|Gourmet Junior Burger Roll
|12-pk/
120 count
|033474501308
|22083
22104
22112
22115
|3/24/2023
4/14/2023
4/22/2023
4/25/2023
|C-132
|Gourmet Burger Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474501322
|22083
22088
22091
22095
22101
22105
22109
22112
|3/24/2023
3/29/2023
4/1/2023
4/5/2023
4/11/2023
4/15/2023
4/19/2023
4/22/2023
|C-133
|SPR Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474501339
|22083
22084
22087
22094
22102
22104
22108
22111
22112
22115
|3/24/2023
3/25/2023
3/28/2023
4/4/2023
4/12/2023
4/14/2023
4/18/2023
4/21/2023
4/22/2023
4/25/2023
|C-136
|Seeded SPR Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474501360
|22084
22098
22105
22112
|3/25/2023
4/8/2023
4/15/2023
4/22/2023
|C-285
|Clustered Potato Burger Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474502855
|22105
22112
|4/15/2023
4/22/2023
|C-294-S
|B & W Sweet Burger Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474502947
|22092
22099
|4/2/2023
4/9/2023
|C-297-S
|Hawaiian Sandwich Roll
|12-pk/
|033474502978
|22110
|4/20/2023
|96 count
|C-364
|Gourmet Potato Deli Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474503647
|22081
22084
22094
22101
22102
22108
22110
22111
22115
|3/22/2023
3/25/2023
4/4/2023
4/11/2023
4/12/2023
4/18/2023
4/20/2023
4/21/2023
4/25/2023
|C-377-S
|Split Top Burger Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474503777
|22081
22094
|3/22/2023
4/4/2023
|C-417-S
|Brioche Style Burger Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474504170
|22082
22095
22103
22109
|3/23/2023
4/5/2023
4/13/2023
4/19/2023
|C-418-S
|Sunset Burger Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474504187
|22104
22110
|4/14/2023
4/20/2023
|C-464-S
|B & W Gourmet Burger Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474504644
|22085
22092
22106
22112
|3/26/2023
4/2/2023
4/16/2023
4/22/2023
|C-494-S
|Slider Rolls No Seeds
|24-pk/
192 count
|033474504941
|22082
22096
22103
22110
|3/23/2023
4/6/2023
4/13/2023
4/20/2023
|C-952
|Gourmet Potato Deli Roll
|8-pk/
96 count
|033474509526
|22094
22102
|4/4/2023
4/12/2023
|C-1202-S
|Brioche-Style Slider Roll
|24-pk/
192 count
|033474512021
|22081
22088
22095
22102
22109
|3/22/2023
3/29/2023
4/5/2023
4/12/2023
4/19/2023
|C-1204-S
|Gourmet Potato Slider Rolls
|24-pk/
192 count
|033474512045
|22081
22088
22091
22095
22102
22103
22104
22105
22110
|3/22/2023
3/29/2023
4/1/2023
4/5/2023
4/12/2023
4/13/2023
4/14/2023
4/15/2023
4/20/2023
The second table shows bread products from the Piantedosi recall that were no longer available in stores at the time of the recall. That means they’re past their expiration dates, but may still be frozen in customers’ homes.
|
TRAY
|
TRAY PRODUCT NAME
|
Pack size
|
UPC
|
LOT CODES
|
EXPIRATION DATE
|#14 & #16
|Soft Dinner Rolls with No Seeds
|12 & 24-pack
|033474000146
|22081
22096
22102
22103
22109
22110
|3/29/2022
4/13/2022
4/19/2022
4/20/2022
4/26/2022
4/27/2022
|#20
|Finger Roll
|24-pack
|033474000207
|22082
22096
22102
22109
|3/30/2022
4/13/2022
4/19/2022
4/26/2022
|#132-TR
|Gourmet Burger Roll
|12-pack
|033474501322
|22094
22101
|4/14/2022
4/21/2022
|#133-STR
|SPR Roll
|12-pack
|033474501339
|22083
22084
22087
22094
22102
22104
22108
22111
22112
22115
|4/7/2022
4/8/2022
4/11/2022
4/18/2022
4/26/2022
4/28/2022
5/2/2022
5/5/2022
5/6/2022
5/9/2022
|#283-TR
|Jr. Potato Burger Roll
|8-pack
|033474502831
|22083
22088
22108
|3/31/2022
4/5/2022
4/25/2022
|#285TR
|Clustered Potato Burger Roll
|12-pack
|033474502855
|22105
22112
|4/22/2022
4/29/2022
|#364-TR
|Gourmet Potato Deli Roll
|12-pack
|033474503647
|22081
22084
22094
22101
22102
22108
22110
22111
22115
|3/29/22
4/1/2022
4/11/2022
4/18/2022
4/19/2022
4/25/2022
4/27/2022
4/28/2022
5/2/2022
|#416-STR
|Sweet Potato Sandwich Roll
|12-pack
|033474504163
|22095
22105
22110
|4/15/2022
4/25/2022
4/30/2022
|#417-STR
|Brioche Style Burger Roll
|12-pack
|033474504170
|22082
22083
22088
22091
22095
22101
22105
22109
|4/2/2022
4/3/2022
4/8/2022
4/11/2022
4/15/2022
4/21/2022
4/25/2022
4/29/2022
|22110
|4/30/2022
|#464-STR
|B & W Gourmet Burger Roll
|12-pack
|033474104646
|22085
22092
22106
22112
|4/2/2022
4/9/2022
4/23/2022
4/29/2022
|#1202-TR
|Brioche-Style Slider Roll
|24-pack
|033474512021
|22081
22088
22095
22102
22109
|3/29/2022
4/5/2022
4/12/2022
4/19/2022
4/26/2022
|#1204-STR
|Gourmet Potato Slider Rolls
|24-pack
|033474512045
|22081
22088
22091
22095
22102
22103
22104
22105
22110
|3/29/2022
4/5/2022
4/8/2022
4/12/2022
4/19/2022
4/20/2022
4/21/2022
4/22/2022
4/27/2022
|#1297-TR
|Garlic & Herb Dinner Roll
|12-pack
|033474012972
|22082
|4/5/2022
|#6457-TR
|Sweet Potato Dinner Roll
|12-pack
|033474010473
|22082
22088
22096
22102
|4/5/2022
4/11/2022
4/19/2022
4/25/2022
|#6458-TR
|Potato Slider Roll
|12-pack
|033474510546
|22082
22088
22102
22110
|4/5/2022
4/11/2022
4/25/2022
5/3/2022
|#6462-TR
|Potato Finger Roll
|12-pack
|033474011296
|22082
22096
22102
22109
|4/5/2022
4/19/2022
4/25/2022
5/2/2022
|#6467-TR
|Brioche-Style Bulkie Rolls
|6-pack
|075199017245
|22080
22083
22087
22094
22101
22104
22108
22111
|4/3/2022
4/6/2022
4/10/2022
4/17/2022
4/24/2022
4/27/2022
5/1/2022
5/4/2022
|#6470-TR
|Onion Bulkie Roll
|6-pack
|075199001329
|22080
22083
22087
22094
22095
22101
22104
22108
22109
22111
|4/3/2022
4/6/2022
4/10/2022
4/17/2022
4/18/2022
4/24/2022
4/27/2022
5/1/2022
5/2/2022
5/4/2022
|#6481-TR
|Potato Hamburger Roll
|8-pack
|075199064812
|22087
22095
22101
22104
22108
22111
|4/10/2022
4/18/2022
4/24/2022
4/27/2022
5/1/2022
5/4/2022