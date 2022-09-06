Click to Skip Ad
Major bread recall: 37 different breads were recalled – here’s the full list

September 6th, 2022 at 10:10 AM
Lyons Magnus issued a massive drink recall in mid-August after discovering that dozens of beverages might be contaminated with dangerous bacteria. The recall impacted other food products that used Lyons ingredients in their products. We saw a bread recall a few weeks ago tied to the Lyons action, and we now have a similar move from a different manufacturer. Piantedosi Baking Company issued a recall for 37 different types of bread because they include an ingredient that is part of the massive Lyons recall.

Piantedosi bread recall

The company recently announced the bread recall, mentioning that the action is connected directly to the aforementioned Lyons recall. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the recall announcement at this link.

Piantedosi cited the Golden Gloss raw material from Lyons as the root cause of the recall. The company says it used the Golden Gloss glaze for a limited production between March 21st, 2022, and April 25th, 2022.

Even still, the Piantedosi bread recall includes dozens of different dinner rolls, sandwich rolls, and buns. They have different lot codes and expiration dates, as you’ll see in the tables at the end of this article.

The company said only the products on the list are included in the recall. It did not use the Lyons Magnus ingredient on other products in its catalog.

Piantedosi bread recall: Examples of labels from products part of the recall.
Piantedosi bread recall: Examples of labels from products part of the recall. Image source: FDA

Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum infections

Cronobacter sakazakii is the bacteria that caused the Abbott baby formula recall in early 2022. Infections with Cronobacter are rare, however. Symptoms can include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable patients, including those who are immunocompromised, might be more susceptible to more severe symptoms.

Separately, Clostridium botulinum might cause severe forms of food poisoning. Symptoms can appear within six hours after consuming food containing the bacteria. But they can take up to two weeks after the fact before they appear.

Double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness are the expected symptoms of these infections. Botulism can also lead to life-threatening complications. The bacteria can cause respiratory paralysis and death in rare cases.

That said, Piantedosi says it has not received any reports of illness. Moreover, it has not detected the pathogen in its bread products. Still, the company has issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.

Piantedosi bread recall: Examples of labels from products part of the recall.
Piantedosi bread recall: Examples of labels from products part of the recall. Image source: FDA

What you should do

If you have any Piantedosi bread products from the recall in your pantry or freezer, you should avoid eating them. The company urges buyers to dispose of the products from the recall.

Again, you’ll have to check the complete product list below to see if the bread products you own are part of the recalled items.

Furthermore, the company instructs customers to contact Piantedosi if they have questions or to request a bread product replacement. We should note that the release does not mention refunds, however. You’ll find contact information in the official recall press release at this link.

Separately, customers should contact a medical professional if they think they’ve developed unusual symptoms after eating any recalled bread.

Full Piantedosi bread list

Piantedosi split the list of recalled bread products into two parts. The following products don’t expire until 2023, so there might be customers out there who purchased them recently.

CASED
SKU #

CASED PRODUCT NAME

Case count

UPC

LOT CODES

EXPIRATION DATE

C-88 Finger Roll 24-pk/
192 count 		033474400885 22082
22096
22102
22109 		3/23/2023
4/6/2023
4/12/2023
4/19/2023
C-96 Soft Dinner Roll No Seeds 24-pk/
192 count 		033474400960 22082
22091
22096
22103
22110 		3/23/2023
4/1/2023
4/6/2023
4/13/2023
4/20/2023
C-130-S Gourmet Junior Burger Roll 12-pk/
120 count 		033474501308 22083
22104
22112
22115 		3/24/2023
4/14/2023
4/22/2023
4/25/2023
C-132 Gourmet Burger Roll 12-pk/
96 count 		033474501322 22083
22088
22091
22095
22101
22105
22109
22112 		3/24/2023
3/29/2023
4/1/2023
4/5/2023
4/11/2023
4/15/2023
4/19/2023
4/22/2023
C-133 SPR Roll 12-pk/
96 count 		033474501339 22083
22084
22087
22094
22102
22104
22108
22111
22112
22115 		3/24/2023
3/25/2023
3/28/2023
4/4/2023
4/12/2023
4/14/2023
4/18/2023
4/21/2023
4/22/2023
4/25/2023
C-136 Seeded SPR Roll 12-pk/
96 count 		033474501360 22084
22098
22105
22112 		3/25/2023
4/8/2023
4/15/2023
4/22/2023
C-285 Clustered Potato Burger Roll 12-pk/
96 count 		033474502855 22105
22112 		4/15/2023
4/22/2023
C-294-S B & W Sweet Burger Roll 12-pk/
96 count 		033474502947 22092
22099 		4/2/2023
4/9/2023
C-297-S Hawaiian Sandwich Roll 12-pk/ 033474502978 22110 4/20/2023
    96 count      
C-364 Gourmet Potato Deli Roll 12-pk/
96 count 		033474503647 22081
22084
22094
22101
22102
22108
22110
22111
22115 		3/22/2023
3/25/2023
4/4/2023
4/11/2023
4/12/2023
4/18/2023
4/20/2023
4/21/2023
4/25/2023
C-377-S Split Top Burger Roll 12-pk/
96 count 		033474503777 22081
22094 		3/22/2023
4/4/2023
C-417-S Brioche Style Burger Roll 12-pk/
96 count 		033474504170 22082
22095
22103
22109 		3/23/2023
4/5/2023
4/13/2023
4/19/2023
C-418-S Sunset Burger Roll 12-pk/
96 count 		033474504187 22104
22110 		4/14/2023
4/20/2023
C-464-S B & W Gourmet Burger Roll 12-pk/
96 count 		033474504644 22085
22092
22106
22112 		3/26/2023
4/2/2023
4/16/2023
4/22/2023
C-494-S Slider Rolls No Seeds 24-pk/
192 count 		033474504941 22082
22096
22103
22110 		3/23/2023
4/6/2023
4/13/2023
4/20/2023
C-952 Gourmet Potato Deli Roll 8-pk/
96 count 		033474509526 22094
22102 		4/4/2023
4/12/2023
C-1202-S Brioche-Style Slider Roll 24-pk/
192 count 		033474512021 22081
22088
22095
22102
22109 		3/22/2023
3/29/2023
4/5/2023
4/12/2023
4/19/2023
C-1204-S Gourmet Potato Slider Rolls 24-pk/
192 count 		033474512045 22081
22088
22091
22095
22102
22103
22104
22105
22110 		3/22/2023
3/29/2023
4/1/2023
4/5/2023
4/12/2023
4/13/2023
4/14/2023
4/15/2023
4/20/2023

The second table shows bread products from the Piantedosi recall that were no longer available in stores at the time of the recall. That means they’re past their expiration dates, but may still be frozen in customers’ homes.

TRAY
SKU #

TRAY PRODUCT NAME

Pack size

UPC

LOT CODES

EXPIRATION DATE

#14 & #16 Soft Dinner Rolls with No Seeds 12 & 24-pack 033474000146 22081
22096
22102
22103
22109
22110 		3/29/2022
4/13/2022
4/19/2022
4/20/2022
4/26/2022
4/27/2022
#20 Finger Roll 24-pack 033474000207 22082
22096
22102
22109 		3/30/2022
4/13/2022
4/19/2022
4/26/2022
#132-TR Gourmet Burger Roll 12-pack 033474501322 22094
22101 		4/14/2022
4/21/2022
#133-STR SPR Roll 12-pack 033474501339 22083
22084
22087
22094
22102
22104
22108
22111
22112
22115 		4/7/2022
4/8/2022
4/11/2022
4/18/2022
4/26/2022
4/28/2022
5/2/2022
5/5/2022
5/6/2022
5/9/2022
#283-TR Jr. Potato Burger Roll 8-pack 033474502831 22083
22088
22108 		3/31/2022
4/5/2022
4/25/2022
#285TR Clustered Potato Burger Roll 12-pack 033474502855 22105
22112 		4/22/2022
4/29/2022
#364-TR Gourmet Potato Deli Roll 12-pack 033474503647 22081
22084
22094
22101
22102
22108
22110
22111
22115 		3/29/22
4/1/2022
4/11/2022
4/18/2022
4/19/2022
4/25/2022
4/27/2022
4/28/2022
5/2/2022
#416-STR Sweet Potato Sandwich Roll 12-pack 033474504163 22095
22105
22110 		4/15/2022
4/25/2022
4/30/2022
#417-STR Brioche Style Burger Roll 12-pack 033474504170 22082
22083
22088
22091
22095
22101
22105
22109 		4/2/2022
4/3/2022
4/8/2022
4/11/2022
4/15/2022
4/21/2022
4/25/2022
4/29/2022
        22110 4/30/2022
#464-STR B & W Gourmet Burger Roll 12-pack 033474104646 22085
22092
22106
22112 		4/2/2022
4/9/2022
4/23/2022
4/29/2022
#1202-TR Brioche-Style Slider Roll 24-pack 033474512021 22081
22088
22095
22102
22109 		3/29/2022
4/5/2022
4/12/2022
4/19/2022
4/26/2022
#1204-STR Gourmet Potato Slider Rolls 24-pack 033474512045 22081
22088
22091
22095
22102
22103
22104
22105
22110 		3/29/2022
4/5/2022
4/8/2022
4/12/2022
4/19/2022
4/20/2022
4/21/2022
4/22/2022
4/27/2022
#1297-TR Garlic & Herb Dinner Roll 12-pack 033474012972 22082 4/5/2022
#6457-TR Sweet Potato Dinner Roll 12-pack 033474010473 22082
22088
22096
22102 		4/5/2022
4/11/2022
4/19/2022
4/25/2022
#6458-TR Potato Slider Roll 12-pack 033474510546 22082
22088
22102
22110 		4/5/2022
4/11/2022
4/25/2022
5/3/2022
#6462-TR Potato Finger Roll 12-pack 033474011296 22082
22096
22102
22109 		4/5/2022
4/19/2022
4/25/2022
5/2/2022
#6467-TR Brioche-Style Bulkie Rolls 6-pack 075199017245 22080
22083
22087
22094
22101
22104
22108
22111 		4/3/2022
4/6/2022
4/10/2022
4/17/2022
4/24/2022
4/27/2022
5/1/2022
5/4/2022
#6470-TR Onion Bulkie Roll 6-pack 075199001329 22080
22083
22087
22094
22095
22101
22104
22108
22109
22111 		4/3/2022
4/6/2022
4/10/2022
4/17/2022
4/18/2022
4/24/2022
4/27/2022
5/1/2022
5/2/2022
5/4/2022
#6481-TR Potato Hamburger Roll 8-pack 075199064812 22087
22095
22101
22104
22108
22111 		4/10/2022
4/18/2022
4/24/2022
4/27/2022
5/1/2022
5/4/2022

