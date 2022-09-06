Major bread recall: 37 different breads were recalled – here’s the full list

Lyons Magnus issued a massive drink recall in mid-August after discovering that dozens of beverages might be contaminated with dangerous bacteria. The recall impacted other food products that used Lyons ingredients in their products. We saw a bread recall a few weeks ago tied to the Lyons action, and we now have a similar move from a different manufacturer. Piantedosi Baking Company issued a recall for 37 different types of bread because they include an ingredient that is part of the massive Lyons recall.

Piantedosi bread recall

The company recently announced the bread recall, mentioning that the action is connected directly to the aforementioned Lyons recall. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the recall announcement at this link.

Piantedosi cited the Golden Gloss raw material from Lyons as the root cause of the recall. The company says it used the Golden Gloss glaze for a limited production between March 21st, 2022, and April 25th, 2022.

Even still, the Piantedosi bread recall includes dozens of different dinner rolls, sandwich rolls, and buns. They have different lot codes and expiration dates, as you’ll see in the tables at the end of this article.

The company said only the products on the list are included in the recall. It did not use the Lyons Magnus ingredient on other products in its catalog.

Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum infections

Cronobacter sakazakii is the bacteria that caused the Abbott baby formula recall in early 2022. Infections with Cronobacter are rare, however. Symptoms can include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable patients, including those who are immunocompromised, might be more susceptible to more severe symptoms.

Separately, Clostridium botulinum might cause severe forms of food poisoning. Symptoms can appear within six hours after consuming food containing the bacteria. But they can take up to two weeks after the fact before they appear.

Double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness are the expected symptoms of these infections. Botulism can also lead to life-threatening complications. The bacteria can cause respiratory paralysis and death in rare cases.

That said, Piantedosi says it has not received any reports of illness. Moreover, it has not detected the pathogen in its bread products. Still, the company has issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.

What you should do

If you have any Piantedosi bread products from the recall in your pantry or freezer, you should avoid eating them. The company urges buyers to dispose of the products from the recall.

Again, you’ll have to check the complete product list below to see if the bread products you own are part of the recalled items.

Furthermore, the company instructs customers to contact Piantedosi if they have questions or to request a bread product replacement. We should note that the release does not mention refunds, however. You’ll find contact information in the official recall press release at this link.

Separately, customers should contact a medical professional if they think they’ve developed unusual symptoms after eating any recalled bread.

Full Piantedosi bread list

Piantedosi split the list of recalled bread products into two parts. The following products don’t expire until 2023, so there might be customers out there who purchased them recently.

CASED

SKU # CASED PRODUCT NAME Case count UPC LOT CODES EXPIRATION DATE C-88 Finger Roll 24-pk/

192 count 033474400885 22082

22096

22102

22109 3/23/2023

4/6/2023

4/12/2023

4/19/2023 C-96 Soft Dinner Roll No Seeds 24-pk/

192 count 033474400960 22082

22091

22096

22103

22110 3/23/2023

4/1/2023

4/6/2023

4/13/2023

4/20/2023 C-130-S Gourmet Junior Burger Roll 12-pk/

120 count 033474501308 22083

22104

22112

22115 3/24/2023

4/14/2023

4/22/2023

4/25/2023 C-132 Gourmet Burger Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474501322 22083

22088

22091

22095

22101

22105

22109

22112 3/24/2023

3/29/2023

4/1/2023

4/5/2023

4/11/2023

4/15/2023

4/19/2023

4/22/2023 C-133 SPR Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474501339 22083

22084

22087

22094

22102

22104

22108

22111

22112

22115 3/24/2023

3/25/2023

3/28/2023

4/4/2023

4/12/2023

4/14/2023

4/18/2023

4/21/2023

4/22/2023

4/25/2023 C-136 Seeded SPR Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474501360 22084

22098

22105

22112 3/25/2023

4/8/2023

4/15/2023

4/22/2023 C-285 Clustered Potato Burger Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474502855 22105

22112 4/15/2023

4/22/2023 C-294-S B & W Sweet Burger Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474502947 22092

22099 4/2/2023

4/9/2023 C-297-S Hawaiian Sandwich Roll 12-pk/ 033474502978 22110 4/20/2023 96 count C-364 Gourmet Potato Deli Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474503647 22081

22084

22094

22101

22102

22108

22110

22111

22115 3/22/2023

3/25/2023

4/4/2023

4/11/2023

4/12/2023

4/18/2023

4/20/2023

4/21/2023

4/25/2023 C-377-S Split Top Burger Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474503777 22081

22094 3/22/2023

4/4/2023 C-417-S Brioche Style Burger Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474504170 22082

22095

22103

22109 3/23/2023

4/5/2023

4/13/2023

4/19/2023 C-418-S Sunset Burger Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474504187 22104

22110 4/14/2023

4/20/2023 C-464-S B & W Gourmet Burger Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474504644 22085

22092

22106

22112 3/26/2023

4/2/2023

4/16/2023

4/22/2023 C-494-S Slider Rolls No Seeds 24-pk/

192 count 033474504941 22082

22096

22103

22110 3/23/2023

4/6/2023

4/13/2023

4/20/2023 C-952 Gourmet Potato Deli Roll 8-pk/

96 count 033474509526 22094

22102 4/4/2023

4/12/2023 C-1202-S Brioche-Style Slider Roll 24-pk/

192 count 033474512021 22081

22088

22095

22102

22109 3/22/2023

3/29/2023

4/5/2023

4/12/2023

4/19/2023 C-1204-S Gourmet Potato Slider Rolls 24-pk/

192 count 033474512045 22081

22088

22091

22095

22102

22103

22104

22105

22110 3/22/2023

3/29/2023

4/1/2023

4/5/2023

4/12/2023

4/13/2023

4/14/2023

4/15/2023

4/20/2023

The second table shows bread products from the Piantedosi recall that were no longer available in stores at the time of the recall. That means they’re past their expiration dates, but may still be frozen in customers’ homes.