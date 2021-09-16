If you have this vegetable in your fridge, throw it away immediately

Dole is certainly no stranger to recalls. For instance, Dole famously issued a nationwide recall of contaminated Dole brand lettuce in 2005 after dozens of people fell seriously ill due to an E. coli outbreak. All told, the recall impacted nearly 250,000 bags of lettuce.

More recently, Dole and the FDA issued a recall for its curly leaf parsley after tests showed an E. coli contamination. Health officials say that the parsley packages were distributed out to retail stores, wholesalers, and distributors.

What Dole product is subject to the recall

The contaminated bags of parsley have a PLU No. of 4899 and a UPC code of No. 0 3383 80330 0. Both of these figures are visible on the twist tie on the bag. The bags were available to retailers in two sizes: a 74 case and a 39 case configuration. Retailers should note that the product code for both cases is 0 07143 000310 3.

The parsley in question was harvested on August 18 and August 19 and was sent to four states outside. The list of states includes Michigan, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, and Missouri.

If you have the impacted parsley at home, you should throw it out immediately.

What symptoms does E. coli cause?

E. coli can cause very serious symptoms in impacted individuals. Typically, symptoms manifest about 3-4 days after exposure. Some of the more serious symptoms include severe stomach cramping, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and severe diarrhea.

“Unlike many other disease-causing bacteria,” the Mayo Clinic adds, “E. coli can cause an infection even if you ingest only small amounts.”

Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to experience severe E. coli symptoms.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to a Dole representative at the following number: 1-800-356-3111. Note that the call center is open Monday-Friday 8 am-3 pm PST.