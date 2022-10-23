If you have this popular chicken salad in your fridge, read this recall right now

The presence of cashews in food products can be problematic if the ingredient isn’t listed on the label. Cashews are a type of tree nut that can cause severe adverse reactions in people with allergies. We saw a couple of cashew-related recalls in the past few weeks, and it’s now time for a third. Albertsons Companies issued a recall for chicken salad that contain undeclared cashews.

Albertsons chicken salad recall

The company issued a recall for two products: ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad and Chicken Salad Sandwich Club Tray. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) press release is available at this link.

Albertsons prepared the two chicken products in this recall at certain Albertsons and Safeway stores. The firm discovered the issue after a customer reported having an adverse reaction.

The company sold the chicken salad from this recall in Albertsons and Safeway stores across several states. Customers in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Wyoming should pay attention to the recall.

The following identifiers should help you determine whether you have one of the two products in your refrigerator:

Product Name Size Undeclared Allergens Packaging UPC Sell Thru Dates Store Banners States ReadyMeals

Chicken Salad

Quad 12oz Tree Nuts (Cashews) Clear plastic container with four compartments 21352400000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including

Oct. 20 Albertsons, Safeway CO, NE,

NM, SD,

WY Chicken Salad

Sandwich Club

18 Inch Tray Each Tree Nuts (Cashews) Black tray with 16 pre-made sandwiches 29615900000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including

Oct. 20 Albertsons, Safeway CO, NE,

NM, SD,

WY

Cashew allergies

Tree nut allergies are very common in children and adults. Cashew is just one of the top six tree nuts versions that cause allergies. The list also includes walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, and pistachio.

People who are allergic to cashews will risk adverse reactions when eating products like the chicken salad products in this Albertsons recall. Reactions will be similar to symptoms you’d encounter in any food allergy:

Tingling or itching in the mouth

Hives, itching, or eczema

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, throat, or other parts of the body

Wheezing, nasal congestion, or trouble breathing

Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting

Moreover, people who suffer from severe allergies can experience anaphylaxis, a life-threatening complication:

Constriction and tightening of the airways

A swollen throat or the sensation of a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe

Shock with a severe drop in blood pressure

Rapid pulse

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

What you should do

Albertsons urges customers who are sensitive or allergic to tree nuts and cashews not to eat the two chicken salad products in this recall. They run the risk of developing some of the symptoms above, including anaphylaxis.

People who are not allergic to cashews can still eat this chicken salad. But storing the products isn’t advised. Their labels do not list cashews, and a visitor with allergies might eat them unaware of the danger.

The company advises buyers to discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund. Furthermore, people concerned about adverse reactions should consult a doctor.

You’ll find the recall announcement at this link in full, complete with contact information for Albertsons.