If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out

Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.

Bob Evans Italian sausage recall

Bob Evans Farms Foods announced the recall and The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) posted the report at this link.

The company produced the Italian pork sausage items on September 8th. It shipped the goods to retail locations nationwide, so shoppers across the country should take note.

The following identifiers will help you determine whether or not your supply is part of the recall:

1-lb. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25

Establishment number “EST. 6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection

Bob Evans discovered the problem after consumers complained about thin blue pieces of rubber in the Italian sausage. The company then reported the incidents to FSIS, triggering the recall.

It’s unclear what caused the contamination with extraneous materials, as the recall announcement doesn’t offer many details. But Bob Evans notes that it has not received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the Italian sausage product.

What you should do

The FSIS is concerned that consumers might still have Italian sausage from the recalled lots in their refrigerators or freezers. The agency urges buyers not to eat the product. They should throw the sausage out or return it to the place of purchase.

Bob Evans customers who think they’ve experienced any adverse reactions after eating the Italian sausage subject to recall should seek guidance from a doctor. It’s unclear what types of adverse reactions people might experience, but consuming extraneous materials in food is never a good thing.

Consumers who want to contact Bob Evans about this recall will find all the information they need in the press release at this link.