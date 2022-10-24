Urgent cookie recall: Potentially deadly allergen found in these cookies

Consumers who recently purchased Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies should know the company has a recall in place because the product might contain peanuts. The ingredient isn’t listed on the label, turning the cookies into potentially fatal food for buyers who suffer from severe peanut allergies.

Not to be confused with tree nuts, peanuts can cause severe allergy attacks, even when there’s only a tiny amount of peanuts in a product. With that in mind, people who have any Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies from the recalled lot should dispose of them or return them.

Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies recall

Hammond’s Candies recently announced the Salted Caramel Cookies recall. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared the press release at this link.

The company discovered the mislabeling issue during a routine product check. Hammond’s had packed and distributed the product in incorrect packaging with labels that did not list the potentially dangerous ingredient.

The investigation determined that the root cause of the problem was a temporary failure of the manufacturer’s packing and product release process.

Buyers who purchased the Salted Caramel Cookies product from Hammond’s will need to check for the following identifiers on the 5-ounce packages:

UPC -6 91355 89889 5

Hammond’s item number CK15008

Recalled product code: Best By: 6/29/2023A

The cookies were available nationwide via retail stores and mail orders.

Peanut allergies

Hammond’s says that it has not received reports of illness in connection with the problem. However, people who are allergic to peanuts risk developing symptoms after consuming the Salted Caramel Cookies from this recall.

The allergic response to peanuts will be immediate, including the following symptoms:

Skin reactions, such as hives, redness, or swelling

Itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat

Digestive problems, such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea or vomiting

Tightening of the throat

Shortness of breath or wheezing

Runny nose

Some people can experience a complication called anaphylaxis, which can put their lives in danger. Here are its symptoms:

Constriction of airways

Swelling of the throat that makes it difficult to breathe

A severe drop in blood pressure (shock)

Rapid pulse

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

What you should do

Hammond’s advises buyers who purchased the 5-ounce cookie packages from the recalled lot not to eat them. Instead, they should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

People who are not allergic to peanuts can eat the cookies. But storing them at home is still risky. Allergic people visiting your home might eat the cookies, as the label does not mention peanuts. The same goes for any food product containing unlisted peanuts.

Consumers who think they’ve experienced issues after eating the cookies should contact their doctors.

Furthermore, Hammond’s customers who have additional questions can contact the firm directly. All the contact information is available in the recall announcement at this link.