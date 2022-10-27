New cookie recall: If you live in these 3 states, check your pantry now

Cookie fans in three states should know there’s a new recall in place involving a type of cookies from Sotto i Trully. The Florida-based company is recalling its Assorted Italian Cookies because the retail boxes actually contain Italian Wedding Cookies. They have walnuts in them, which is a known allergen. But the retail boxes do not list the ingredient on the label.

As a result, people suffering from walnut allergies might risk developing potentially deadly adverse reactions to these cookies.

Bombolo Biscotti cookies recall

Sotto i Trulli announced the cookie recall this week and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared the press release at this link.

The company distributed the Bombolo Biscotti cookies in this recall in three states, including Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. Specifically, Publix Supermarkets in these cities sold the goods: Lakeland, FL; Orlando, FL; Deerfield, FL; Atlanta, GA; and McLeansville, NC.

The cookies come in a 16oz plastic clamshell container featuring the Bombolo Biscotti label. The following identifiers will help you determine whether your supply is included in the recall:

Lot # 092222 (on the case label)

Best-by date 04/05/2023 (on top of the package)

UPC code 852158002272 (at the bottom of the package)

Sotto i Trulli discovered the problem when a store employee found that the Italian Wedding Cookie containers had Assorted Italian Cookies labels. Those labels do not list walnuts as an ingredient.

The investigation revealed that a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes caused the issue.

Walnut allergies

Sotto i Trulli notes that it has not yet received any reports of adverse reactions connected to the recall. But people who are allergic to walnuts are still at risk.

Walnut is one of the six tree nuts responsible for frequent allergic reactions in children and adults. The other five are almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, cashews, and pistachios.

People allergic to tree nuts will develop symptoms after eating products containing these ingredients. The walnuts in the Bombolo Biscotti cookies could cause the following reactions:

Tingling or itching in the mouth

Hives, itching, or eczema

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, throat, or other parts of the body

Wheezing, nasal congestion, or trouble breathing

Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting

More importantly, allergic reactions can be deadly. It’s a condition called anaphylaxis that has the following symptoms:

Constriction and tightening of the airways

A swollen throat or the sensation of a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe

Shock with a severe drop in blood pressure

Rapid pulse

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

What you should do

Sotto i Trulli advises customers who purchased the Bombolo Biscotti cookies in this recall to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

People with walnut allergies should not eat the cookies to avoid adverse reactions. Those who aren’t allergic can still eat them, but it’s still risky to keep the cookies at home. Visitors who might be sensitive to tree nuts could unknowingly eat them.

Also, buyers likely wanted to purchase assorted cookies from the manufacturer, not wedding cookies.

The company did not provide product images in its recall announcement. The ones above come from Sotto i Trulli’s website, which doesn’t mention the recall. But you can find contact information there if you need to contact the company.

Finally, make sure you check the FDA recall announcement at this link.